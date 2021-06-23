Lewis Hamilton Wary Of Red Bull's Straight-line Speed Ahead Of Back-to-back GPs In Austria

Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing are locked in a feisty battle for the championships this season with Max Verstappen going toe to toe with the seven-time Drivers’ Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull (215) currently lead the Constructors’ Championship by 37 points from Mercedes (178) while Verstappen (131) leads the Drivers’ Championship by 12 points from Hamilton (119) ahead of the two Grand Prix races in Austria. Mercedes F1 and Hamilton fear that Red Bull, who have won three back-to-back races for the first time since 2013, will continue to have the advantage at the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 this weekend because of their straight-line speed improvements.

Red Bull Racing hold the momentum heading into their home race in Austria after a statement French Grand Prix 2021 win this past Sunday. Mercedes F1 were the favourites at Circuit Paul Ricard because of the long straights, but Red Bull's shocking victory suggests that the Milton Keyes outfit has made significant improvements in their engine performance. Red Bull were "three and a half tenths" quicker than Mercedes F1 on the straights at Paul Ricard. As a result of this improvement, Mercedes F1 and Lewis Hamilton fear that Red Bull may be too quick for them on their "power-hungry" home track in Austria, although the title leaders have denied claims that they have made much progress with their Honda engine.

"It's a power-hungry circuit, it's got those long long straights, so we could see something similar [to France] - obviously with the straight-line speed of the Red Bull. But we've got three days to try and see if we can make any adjustments and improvements and maybe if we maximise absolutely everything maybe we can give them a run for their money," said Hamilton on Sunday night. Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff seconded Hamilton's statements as he said, "They have made a huge step forward with their power unit. And their race car is good, no doubt about that."

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner denies Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes F1's claims

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner appreciated the progress Honda has made but denied claims that they had much progress with their engine. He cited F1's homologation rules to highlight why teams cannot make much progress during the course of an F1 season to defend his stance. Horner said, "I don't know what he's referencing there. This is the same specification as the first unit. We've run a much smaller rear wing, so that's why the straight line performance was strong. I think Honda are doing a great job, but we don't see a sudden significant increase in power." While the F1 team bosses continue to quarrel, fans will hope that the tight battle between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continues this weekend at the Styrian Grand Prix 2021.