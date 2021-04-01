Lewis Hamilton Would Be No Match For Max Verstappen If Both Were In Mercedes F1: N Piquet

Seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton beat rising star Max Verstappen at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 despite not having the quicker car. In spite of Hamilton's impressive victory, Nelson Piquet Sr believes that Hamilton would be no match for Verstappen had the two been racing in the same car. Piquet himself is a former three-time Driver's Champion, having won the titles in 1981, 1983 and 1987.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2021: Hamilton vs Verstappen battle

The practice sessions and qualifying were a clear demonstration of Red Bull Racing's pace advantage as Max Verstappen recorded a stunning lap for pole position. The Dutch driver was 0.388s quicker than Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. However, with Red Bull not having the same pace advantage during the race, an excellent piece of strategy could have turned the tie around.

And that is what happened as Mercedes F1 pulled out an excellent tyre strategy to help Hamilton undercut Verstappen and retain the lead at the end of the race. Mercedes F1 pit Hamilton as early as lap 13, putting the onus on Red Bull to respond. Red Bull responded by pitting Verstappen on lap 17, but that time was enough for Hamilton to perform the undercut.

Mercedes F1 again pitted Hamilton early for his second stop to prevent the Dutch driver from performing his own undercut. Consequently, Verstappen was forced to maximize his current stint to gain an advantage towards the end of the race. The 23-year old extended his second stint to lap 39 and came out 8.8s behind Hamilton after his second stop with tyres that were 11 laps fresher.

With Mercedes F1 deploying an aggressive tyre strategy, Verstappen was always going to have an opportunity to overtake Hamilton with younger tyres. The Dutch driver's opportunity arrived on lap 53 when he passed Hamilton around the outside of Turn 4, but ran wide on the exit. As a result, Race Control told Red Bull that Verstappen was required to give the position back, and Verstappen obliged. Once Hamilton received the place back, Verstappen made a series of errors which helped Hamilton to scrape through a victory by just 0.745s.

F1 news: Max Verstappen "would smash Hamilton" in the same car

Despite Lewis Hamilton's impressive victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021, Nelson Piquet Sr seems unimpressed. Speaking to Motorsport, Piquet acknowledged that it was difficult to make a direct comparison between two drivers that are not on the same team, but was yet confident that Verstappen "would smash Hamilton' had they been in the same car. Piquet added that Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, is an "inferior driver," which has made winning easy for the Brit in the past years. With 22 races yet remaining as per the 2021 F1 schedule, F1 fans would hope that this is only the beginning of the Hamilton vs Verstappen battle this season.