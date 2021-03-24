Lewis Hamilton X Tom Brady: NFL Icon Discusses Success With F1 Legend In Iconic Exchange

On Monday, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was joined by seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady in an iconic interview with TV celebrity James Corden and the two sporting superstars discussed their respective motivation strategies. Netizens were left in awe as Brady, 43, and Hamilton, 36, revealed some inspiring stories from their pasts.

Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton interview: Sporting superstars come together for legendary interview

Earlier on Monday, Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton sat down with TV celebrity James Corden to discuss life and their careers. Brady recently led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first year with the franchise. The NFC South franchise defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs by a comfortable 9-31 scoreline in February. In doing so, Brady broke his own record of Super Bowl wins by winning his 7th Super Bowl ring.

However, the superstar quarterback has signalled his intention to win another Super Bowl as he gears up for the upcoming NFL season. While speaking to Corden, the American said, "I'm so motivated to win. It's just a love for what I do. It's not like work, it's true love. It's been many years since I've fallen in love with what I do. Other people will think 'what else do you want to achieve?'. I love what I do, so why what to arbitrarily take one of the things you love the most in your life and do other things when maybe the time is not right."

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamiton also claimed a record-equalling seventh Formula One title in November 2020. The Mercedes star matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven titles and is now set to defend his crown this season after signing an extension with the English team. Hamiton now has more race wins and pole positions under his belt than any other Formula One driver in history but explained that he never thought his dreams would have come true.

"You know, I was a young kid and I just enjoyed racing. Thinking back 10, 15 years ago, I never would have imagined that all those things would come true. 'The Jef' (Ron Dennis), 10 years later he gave me a contract and I won a world championship with him. But the hard work never stopped," said Hamilton.

F1 2021 schedule for Bahrain Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 season gets underway starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday, March 26. There will be two practice races on Friday followed by one on Saturday, March 27. After the practice races, the qualifying race will take place later on Saturday, with the main race to be held on Sunday.

