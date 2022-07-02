Lewis Hamilton Yields To F1's Jewellery Clampdown, Removes Nose Stud At British GP: Report

Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has backed down from his stance over the jewellery ban by deciding to remove his nose stud ahead of Friday's practice sessions. Earlier, FIA had decided to back the rule of jewellery ban for drivers which has been ignored over many years.

Back in May, Lewis Hamilton issued a statement over the jewellery ban, in which he said, "Honestly I feel like there's too much time and energy being given to this. It's not where my focus is this weekend. I've taken my studs out every time I've been in the car and I will continue to do so, and the nose ring is not a problem at the moment. I've arrived as me and I'll continue to arrive as me."

British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton removes nose stud

Lewis Hamilton's jewellery saga with FIA continued as he decided to go against the ban. The British driver even appeared for media duties wearing his jewellery. The Mercedes F1 driver also argued about his nose stud being difficult to remove leading to him being granted exemptions in previous Grands Prix races.

As per a Skysports report, Lewis Hamilton's jewellery exemption ceased on June 30 and he had no choice but to abide by the rules. The 37-year-old was granted a two-race medical exemption which started at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8 and went on till the seventh round of the current season which took place in Monaco on May 29. Following this, a second extension was then agreed upon. However, the FIA was not prepared to grant a further exemption.

As per the report, the 37-year-old turned up for the British GP 2022 race at Silverstone with the piercing still in place, however, as he entered his Mercedes car for first practice, the nose stud was nowhere to be seen as he looked to avoid ban during British GP 2022.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton's jewellery stance

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, in his recent statement, made it clear that the objective of the team was to make Lewis Hamilton's jewellery controversy pass from sight. According to the report, Wolff, while speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday, said "We know there is a safety issue with drivers and Lewis understands that. The FIA has compromised so far. I expect the dialogue to continue and that there will not be any controversy this weekend. That is going to go away. Then we discuss wedding bands, nose piercings and the implications on drivers' safety."