Lewis Hamilton's 2010 Race-winning McLaren Set To Fetch $7 Million At British GP Auction

The 2021 British Grand Prix will see a race-winning Formula One 2010 McLaren driven by Lewis Hamilton put up for auction. The vehicle in question was driven by Hamilton during his 2010 Turkish Grand Prix win over teammate Jenson Button. The Mercedes-powered MP4-25A will carry a price estimate of $5-7 million.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2010 Turkish Grand Prix-winning McLaren MP4-25A is auctioned off during a live demonstration run. The F1 legend had won the title in Istanbul after Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber collided while Hamilton was promoted into the race lead. Hamilton used the chassis #1 MP4-25A to claim victory over teammate Jenson Button and the car will carry a price estimate of $5-7 million. It marks the first time that any Formula 1 car raced by Hamilton has come up for sale on the open market. The British Grand Prix auction is set to be held on Saturday, July 17, the same day sprint qualifying is set to debut in Formula 1.

RM Sotheby’s, hosting the auction, called the chance to purchase a race-winning car from the sport’s most successful ever driver “an unrepeatable opportunity given the model’s scarcity". The car is being sold by an unnamed private collector but not Hamilton or McLaren and was driven by the British ace in four races that year. McLaren Heritage will run the car for the buyer, with around eight people and several days' preparation needed to operate it. The original Bridgestone tyres have been replaced with Avon rubber.

Felix Archer, a car specialist for auctioneers and Formula One partners RM Sotheby's, told Reuters that it was amazing for the buyers to have a piece of his story. He added, "It will appeal to someone who either wants it as a collector's item or literally wants to drive and sit where Lewis and Jenson sat and thrash it around the track. I think there's someone out there for a Lewis Hamilton Formula One car. It's a true piece of art, a piece of history. This is from an era where the engines were still screaming V8s and it will be driven around the track in anger". Archer said the valuation put it in the realms of cars driven by Germany's seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher and the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna. A 2002 Ferrari F1 car raced by Schumacher was sold for $6.65 million in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

