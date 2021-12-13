Lewis Hamilton's Dad's Selfless Act For F1 World Champion Max Verstappen Wins Hearts

The 2021 season of Formula 1 came to a dramatic end as Max Verstappen won the time in a controversial last lap. After 22 enervating races filled with incidents and controversies, Verstappen became the first Dutch driver to be crowned F1 World champion. The 24-year-old defeated seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, in the final minutes of the final race, to take home his maiden title at the Abu Dhabi GP 2021. While the champion faced criticism from Lewis Hamilton fans, the latter’s father won everyone’s hearts with a selfless act.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff was busy challenging the race decisions, Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony Hamilton made down his way out of the Mercedes pit and congratulated the new champion. Hamilton senior first consoled his son for the loss and quickly did a selfless act and went ahead to congratulate Max Verstappen and his father Jos Verstappen. The touching moment created by Anthony Hamilton was truly a touching moment in F1 history as it showed the true spirit of the sport.

A touching moment as Max and Jos Verstappen are congratulated by Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony 👊#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5n2uaLrfr2 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Hamilton also was gracious enough to congratulate Verstappen on the title win in his post-race interview. Both the racer and his father were lauded by F1 fans for taking the loss well and showcasing class at emotional moments as such. Meanwhile, the Dutchman expressed how delighted he was in winning the championship and thanked the team for a fantastic season.

Hamilton vs Verstappen

While speaking in his post-race interview, Lewis Hamilton said, "Firstly, congratulations to Max and to his team. I think we did an amazing job this year. My team, everyone back at the factory, have worked so hard this whole year, it's been the most difficult of seasons. I'm so proud of them and I'm so grateful to be a part of the journey with them. This last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything and never gave up."

Even though Hamilton did not end up winning the championship, the Brit will be extremely proud of his and the team's efforts, having won 8 of the 22 races in the season. The Mercedes F1 driver was on course to win his ninth race of the season and the championship before a safety car incident swung the title in Verstappen's favour.

Max Verstappen wins to claim maiden title

Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 championship by winning a dramatic Abu Dhabi GP that ended in massive controversy. The Dutchman pipped Lewis Hamilton for the title by overtaking him on the last lap of the race after a safety car restart. Mercedes F1 were left furious as race control permitted lap cars to overtake, resulting in it being a straight fight between Verstappen vs Hamilton for the finishing line. The only solace for Hamilton and Mercedes is that they won a record eighth Constructors' Championship.

