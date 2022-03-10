Lewis Hamilton's Documentary Likely To Have All-star Cast Including Brad Pitt: Report

Apple TV Plus has acquired the rights to Lewis Hamilton's documentary, which will be directed by Matt Kay and produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community. Richard Plepler will be the executive producer through his Eden Productions, while Scott Budnick will also serve as the second executive producer.

Here is a look at the details of Hamilton's documentary, with reports suggesting that the film will have an all-star cast that will include Brad Pitt.

Lewis Hamilton's documentary details

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lewis Hamilton's documentary will provide access to the seven-time F1 champion, both on and off the track, as well as his guest interviews. His greatest records include seven Drivers' Championship titles that tie him with F1 legend Michael Schumacher. However, the Brit has also recorded the most wins (103), pole positions (103) and podium finishes (182), amongst other staggering records.

Apple TV Plus' full statement to announce the documentary reads:

"Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale. Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade. Hamilton is currently the only Black driver to race in the Formula 1 series. He embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations."

It is believed that the unnamed project will also include top actor Brad Pitt, with reports such as Motorsport.com suggesting that the 58-year old will play the role of a veteran racing star who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver. The production team has immense experience as they have also produced Netflix's famous F1 series Drive to Survive, as well as Senna and Maradona.

Lewis Hamilton to continue chase for record 8th F1 title

After suffering a nail-biting defeat in the F1 championship last season to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton will once again chase for a record-breaking eighth championship this season. Both drivers were tied ahead of the season final in Abu Dhabi before the Dutchman won the final race and went on to win the championship.