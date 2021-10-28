Lewis Hamilton’s Father Gives Big Update On Son's Future: 'Not Sure How Long He'll Race'

Anthony Hamilton, the father of legendary Formula One driver and the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton has expressed his thoughts on his son’s racing future. Lewis is the reigning F1 world champion is currently in contention for his eighth world title in the Formula One 2021 season. He currently races for the Mercedes Petronas F1 team and has picked six world championships with the team. Meanwhile, his father who was also his manager in the past, believes Hamilton will keep racing as long as he enjoys the race-craft.

As reported by The Sports Rush, speaking about his son’s racing future, Anthony Hamilton said, “I’m not sure (how long he will race) is the answer. As I always say to him, if you feel fit, if you’re still enjoying driving the car, still love getting in it, then keep going, and that’s what he loves, he loves driving the car. I suspect he’ll keep going”.

Hamilton has been racing in Formula One since 2007 which makes him one of the veterans in the epitome of motorsports, alongside other drivers like Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, and Kimi Raikkonen. His father was impressed by the fact he is among the most experienced F1 drivers who are currently racing. It was announced by Mercedes earlier this year that Hamilton will race for the team in the 2022 season, which displays his hunger and grit to keep on racing.

Lewis Hamilton is currently second in the Formula One Drivers Championship 2021

Although he already has seven world championships in his bag, Hamilton’s hunt for the eighth world title continues as he currently finds himself second in the Formula One 2021 drivers championship standing. Redbull’s Max Verstappen leads the current driver’s standings with a total of 287.5 points earned this season. Meanwhile, Hamilton closely follows Verstappen with 275.5 points. The pair of Verstappen and Hamilton has been involved in an exciting and heated championship rivalry as both drivers have crashed into eachother on multiple occasions in the season. The last time both drivers crashed into each other was during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza where Verstappen's car ended up above Hamilton's after the crash. Earlier during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, both drivers made a high-speed contact, after which Verstappen ended up into the barriers which resulted in a 51 G crash.

