Lewis Hamilton's Unplayed Radio Message Before Last Lap; 'This Has Been Manipulated'

Seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton was left speechless on the radio amid the dramatic last lap at the Abu Dhabi GP that cost him a record eighth title.

However, in an unplayed radio message, the Brit could be heard discussing how he felt the race had been manipulated to aid Max Verstappen to win the F1 Driver Championship.

Lewis Hamilton felt Abu Dhabi GP calls were 'manipulated'

Lewis Hamilton realized he would not be able to overtake Max Verstappen again when he was just four corners away from the chequered flag of the Abu Dhabi GP. At that moment, the Brit shouted on his team radio, "This has been manipulated, man." While this message was not telecasted on the world feed, it was heard on Hamilton's onboard channel on F1 TV.

Meanwhile, during the safety car period, the Mercedes F1 driver was left incensed as he knew his bid for a record eighth F1 Driver Championship was under threat, with the pack to be brought together. Max Verstappen, who was on one-lap old soft compound tyres, passed the Brit with ease on the last lap, leaving both Hamilton and Mercedes F1 enraged.

While Hamilton did not convey any message on his team radio after the race, his engineer Peter Bonnington told him, "I'm just speechless Lewis, absolutely speechless." Mercedes F1 believed they had been cheated as team principal Toto Wolff also denied giving any interviews.

After the race, the Silver Arrows protested against race control's calls, only to see them rejected, thereby confirming Verstappen as the new F1 Drivers' Champion. Mercedes are now reportedly considering their options and have notified the FIA of their intention to appeal against the rejection. The team has 96 hours to decide if they want to appeal the decision.

Even though the Verstappen vs Hamilton battle ended in massive controversy, it has provided fans with a spectacle and a lot to cheer. With it seeming unlikely that the decision to crown Verstappen as the champion will change, it remains to be seen if Hamilton will appear at Thursday's FIA prizegiving ceremony as the runner-up this season. Meanwhile, Toto Wolff is also expected to be present to represent Mercedes F1 as the Constructors' Champions.