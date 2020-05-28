LGT Vs HAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

LG Twins will face Hanwha Eagles in their upcoming Korean Baseball League 2020 clash this week. LG Twins are currently second in the Korean Baseball League and have managed to win 11 games out of the 17 games played (Losses 6). As for Hanwha Eagles, they are on the eighth spot in the Korean Baseball League. Hanwha Eagles have managed to win seven games out of the 18 games played in the league so far (Losses 11).

LGT vs HAE will commence on Thursday, May 28 at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction, LGT vs HAE Dream11 top picks and LGT vs HAE Dream11 team.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Goes 'vroom Vroom', Inherits CSK Captain's Love For Bikes: Watch

LGT vs HAE Dream11 team

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Turns 58: Virat Kohli Adds MS Dhoni In Special Birthday Wish For Indian Coach

LGT vs HAE Dream11 top picks

Chae Eun-sung (Captain) Kim Hyun-soo Sr (Vice-captain) Lee Chun-woong Jang Jin-hyuk Lee Sung-yeol Noh Si-hwan

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's Movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' 3rd Anniversary Celebrated On Twitter

LGT vs HAE Dream11 team (Full squads)

LGT vs HAE Dream11 team: LG Twins squad

Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Kim Hyun-soo Sr, Jeon Min-su, Hong Chang-gi, Chae Eun-sung, Yoon Dae-young, Son Ho-young, Shin Min-jae, Roberto Ramos, Park Ji-kyu, Oh Ji-hwan, Koo Bon-hyeok, Kim Min-sung, Kim Yong-yi, Jung Ju-hyeon, Jeong Keun-woo, Baek Seung-hyun, Casey Kelly, Choi Dong-hwan, Cha Woo-chan, Jin Hae-soo, Jung Woo-young, Lim Chan-gyu, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Sang-gyu, Lee Min-ho, Tyler Wilson, Yeo Geon-wook, Song Eun-beom, Bae Jae-jun, Moon Gwang-eun, Kim Yun-sik, Kim Dae-hyun, Ko Woo-seok, Kim Dae-yu, Jung Chan-heon, Ryu Won-suk, Yoo Kang-nam, Park Jae-wook, Lee Sung-woo, Kim Jae-seong

Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares Photo With Kane Williamson, Fan Comes Up With Perfect Caption For It

LGT vs HAE Dream11 team: Hanwha Eagles squad

Jared Hoying, Lee Yong-kyu, Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Woon-ho, Kim Moon-ho, Kim Min-ha, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Jang Jin-hyuk, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Sung-yeol, Song Kwang-min, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Oh Sun-jin, Kim Hoe-sung, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hyun-min, Choi Seung-joon, Park Han-gyul, Jo Han-min, Warwick Saupold, Chad Bell, Jung Woo-ram, Jang Shi-hwan, Ahn Young-myung, Im Joon-seop, Park Sang-won, Lee Hyun-ho, Jang Min-jae, Kim Min-woo, Lee Tae-yang, Shin Jung-rak, Kim Kyung-tae, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Jin-young, Yoon Ho-sol, Kim Ee-whan, Park Joo-hong, Park Yoon-chul, Kim Jong-soo, Choi Jae-hoon, Lee Hae-chang, Park Sang-eon

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Lauds 'injuries Competitor' Sachin Tendulkar's Mental Strength To Bounce Back

LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction

Our LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction is that LG Twins will win this game.

Note: The LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction, LGT vs HAE Dream11 top picks and LGT vs HAE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.