LGT Vs HAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

LG Twins will play Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball League (KBO) this week. The match will be played on Tuesday, May 26. Here is the LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction, LGT vs HAE Dream11 preview, LGT vs HAE Dream11 top picks and LGT vs HAE Dream11 team.

LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Time: 3 pm IST

LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction and preview

LG Twins are placed second on the Korean Baseball League table with 11 victories and six defeats this season. They defeated KT Wiz 9-7 in their last game. Hanwha, on the other hand, were defeated 5-10 by NC Dinos in their previous game in the competition. This season, they occupy the eighth spot on the points table with seven victories and 11 defeats.

LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction: LGT vs HAE Dream11 team

LGT vs HAE Dream11 team: LG Twins squad

Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam, Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho, An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-jae, Chae Eun-sung, Kim Jae-seong.

LGT vs HAE Dream11 team: Hanwha Eagles squad

Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo-ram, Kim Kyung-Tae, Park Sang-eon, Lee Hae-chang, Choi Jae-hoon.

LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction: LGT vs HAE Dream11 team

Outfielders: Lee Yong-kyu, Jared Hoying, Park Yong-taik, Lee Chun-woong

Infielders: Kim Min-sung, Oh Ji-hwan, Lee Sung-yeol

Pitcher: Warwick Saupold

Catcher: Choi Jae-hoon

LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction: LGT vs HAE Dream11 top picks

Captain: Warwick Saupold

Vice-captain: Lee Sung-yeol

LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction

LG Twins start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The LGT vs HAE Dream11 prediction and LGT vs HAE Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The LGT vs HAE Dream11 top picks and prediction does not guarantee positive results.