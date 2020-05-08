LGT VS NCD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

NC Dinos will take on LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Friday, May 8, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 PM IST. Fans can play the LGT vs NCD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LGT vs NCD Dream11 prediction, the LGT vs NCD Dream11 top picks and LGT vs NCD Dream11 team.

Also Read: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, QBs To Donate USD 10 Million Towards Coronavirus Relief

LGT VS NCD Dream11 standing

NC Dinos are currently at the first position on the points table and have managed to win all three games. LG Twins have also started their season on winning note. In the first game, LG Twins secured a good win over Doosan Bearn but in the last two encounters, they lost the game and are currently holding the sixth spot on the points table

LGT vs NCD Dream11 team

LGT vs NCD Dream 11 team: NC Dinos

Pitcher: Mike Wright

Catcher: Yang Eui-Ji

Infielder: Choi Jun-Seok, Park Min-Woo, Park Seok-Min, Mo Chang-Min

Outfielders: Shim Jae-Yun, Kim Jun-Sung, Kwon Hui-Dong

Also Read: Tom Brady Pushed Buccaneers To Sign Comeback Man Rob Gronkowski: Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

LGT vs NCD Dream 11 team: LG Twins

Pitcher: Cha Woo Chan

Catcher: Kim Sung-Jin

Infielders: Kim Min-Sung, Jeong Keun-Woo, Baek Chung-Hoon, Kim Dae-Yu

Outfielders: Jeon Min-Soo, Kim Hyun-Soo Srr, Lee Hyung-Jong

Also Read: NFL Announce Schedule For 2020 Season

LGT vs NCD Dream11 top picks

Here's the LGT vs NCD dream11 top picks for LGT vs NCD dream11 game

LGT vs NCD Dream11 top picks: NCD

Park Min-Woo

Park Seok-Min

Also Read: Blood, Sweat And Swabs: UFC Seeks Safe Shows In Pandemic

LGT vs NCD Dream11 top picks: LGT

Kim Min-Sung

Kim Hyun-Soo Srr

LGT vs NCD Dream11 team

Here's out LGT vs NCD Dream11 team for the LGT vs NCD Dream11 match.



LGT vs NCD dream11 prediction

As per LGT vs NCD Dream11 prediction, NC Dinos will be favourite to win the LGT vs NCD dream11 match

Note: Please keep in mind that these LGT vs NCD Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The LGT vs NCD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: NC DINOS)