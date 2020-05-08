LGT VS NCD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
NC Dinos will take on LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Friday, May 8, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 PM IST. Fans can play the LGT vs NCD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LGT vs NCD Dream11 prediction, the LGT vs NCD Dream11 top picks and LGT vs NCD Dream11 team.
NC Dinos are currently at the first position on the points table and have managed to win all three games. LG Twins have also started their season on winning note. In the first game, LG Twins secured a good win over Doosan Bearn but in the last two encounters, they lost the game and are currently holding the sixth spot on the points table
Pitcher: Mike Wright
Catcher: Yang Eui-Ji
Infielder: Choi Jun-Seok, Park Min-Woo, Park Seok-Min, Mo Chang-Min
Outfielders: Shim Jae-Yun, Kim Jun-Sung, Kwon Hui-Dong
Pitcher: Cha Woo Chan
Catcher: Kim Sung-Jin
Infielders: Kim Min-Sung, Jeong Keun-Woo, Baek Chung-Hoon, Kim Dae-Yu
Outfielders: Jeon Min-Soo, Kim Hyun-Soo Srr, Lee Hyung-Jong
Here's the LGT vs NCD dream11 top picks for LGT vs NCD dream11 game
Park Min-Woo
Park Seok-Min
Kim Min-Sung
Kim Hyun-Soo Srr
Here's out LGT vs NCD Dream11 team for the LGT vs NCD Dream11 match.
As per LGT vs NCD Dream11 prediction, NC Dinos will be favourite to win the LGT vs NCD dream11 match
