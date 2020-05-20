LGT Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

LG Twins will face Samsung Lions in South Korea in their next Korean Baseball League clash. LG Twins are currently on the third spot in the Korean Baseball League. LG Twins have managed to win seven games out of the 11 games played (Losses 4) so far. As for Samsung Lions, they are second-bottom in the Korean Baseball League heading into the game. Samsung Lions have managed to win four games out of the 12 games played in the season so far (Losses 8).

The game will commence on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:00 PM IST. Fans can play the LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction, the LGT vs SAL Dream11 top picks and LGT vs SAL Dream11 team.

LGT vs SAL Dream11 team, LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction

LGT vs SAL Dream11 top picks, captain and vice-captain picks

Lee Chun-woong (Captain) Roberto Ramos (Vice-captain) Cha Woo-chan Lee Sung-gyu Kim Ji-chan Ben Lively

LGT vs SAL Dream11 team (Full Squads)

LGT vs SAL Dream11 team: Lg Twins full squad

Moon Gwang-eun, Bae Jae-jun, Baek Cheong-hun, Song Eun-beom, Yeo Geon-wook, Oh Seok-ju, Tyler Wilson, Ryu Won-suk, Lee Min-ho, Lee Sang-gyu, Lee Sang-young, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Jung-yong, Lim Chan-gyu, Jung Yong-un, Jung Woo-young, Jung Chan-heon, Jin Hae-soo, Cha Woo-chan, Choi Dong-hwan, Choi Sung-hoon, Casey Kelly, Han Seon-tae, Baek Nam-won, Chun Won-seok, Kang Min, Kim Tae-hyung, Lee Joon-hyung, Nam Ho, Park Chan-ho, Sung Jae-hyun, Yu Yeong-chan, Ha Yeong-jin, Im Joon-hyung, Jo Yong-geun, Kim Jae-seong, Kim Sung-jin, Lee Sung-woo, Park Jae-wook, Yoo Kang-nam

LGT vs SAL Dream11 team: Samsung Lions full squad

Park Seung-gyu, Park Hae-min, Park Chan-do, Lee Sung-gon, Koo Ja-wook, Kim Dong-yeop, Kim Heon-gon, Choi Seon-ho, Kim Sung-pyo, Yang Woo-hyun, Tyler Saladino, Park Gye-beom, Lee Hak-ju, Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Won-seok, Kim Ji-chan, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Sang-su, Choi Young-jin, Yoon Sung-hwan, Woo Kyu-min, Won Tae-in, Noh Sung-ho, Ben Lively, Lee Seung-hyun, Kwon Oh-jun, Kim Shi-hyun, Kim Dae-woo, Jang Ji-hoon, Jang Pil-joon, Im Hyun-joon, Hong Jung-woo

LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction

Our LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction is that LG Twins will win this game.

