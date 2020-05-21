LGT Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

LG Twins will play Samsung Lions in the Korean Baseball League (KBO) this week. The match will be played on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Here is the LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction, LGT vs SAL Dream11 team, LGT vs SAL Dream11 top picks and other details of the match.

LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Daegu Samsung Lions Park

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm IST

LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction preview

LG Twins are currently placed second on the Korean Baseball League points table, courtesy of eight victories this season. They have, however, lost five games as well. Samsung Lions occupy the eight spot on the points table with five victories and nine defeats to their credit. The two sides played on Wednesday as well, with Samsung Lions defeating LG Twins 3-1.

LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction: LGT vs SAL Dream11 team

LGT vs SAL Dream11 team: LG Twins full squad

Moon Gwang-eun, Bae Jae-jun, Jeon Min-su, Baek Cheong-hun, Song Eun-beom, Yeo Geon-wook, Oh Seok-ju, Tyler Wilson, Ryu Won-suk, Lee Min-ho, Lee Sang-gyu, Lee Sang-young, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Jung-yong, Lim Chan-gyu, Jung Yong-un, Jung Woo-young, Jung Chan-heon, Jin Hae-soo, Cha Woo-chan, Choi Dong-hwan, Choi Sung-hoon, Casey Kelly, Han Seon-tae, Baek Nam-won, Chun Won-seok, Kang Min, Kim Tae-hyung, Lee Joon-hyung, Nam Ho, Park Chan-ho, Sung Jae-hyun, Yu Yeong-chan, Ha Yeong-jin, Im Joon-hyung, Jo Yong-geun, Kim Jae-seong, Kim Sung-jin, Lee Sung-woo, Park Jae-wook, Yoo Kang-nam, Lee-Chun woong

LGT vs SAL Dream11 team: Samsung Lions full squad

Park Seung-gyu, Park Hae-min, Park Chan-do, Lee Sung-gon, Koo Ja-wook, Kim Dong-yeop, Kim Heon-gon, Choi Seon-ho, Kim Sung-pyo, Yang Woo-hyun, Tyler Saladino, Park Gye-beom, Lee Hak-ju, Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Won-seok, Kim Ji-chan, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Sang-su, Choi Young-jin, Yoon Sung-hwan, Woo Kyu-min, Won Tae-in, Noh Sung-ho, Ben Lively, Lee Seung-hyun, Kwon Oh-jun, Kim Shi-hyun, Kim Dae-woo, Jang Ji-hoon, Jang Pil-joon, Im Hyun-joon, Hong Jung-woo

LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction: LGT vs SAL Dream11 team

Outfielders: Park Hae-min, Koo Ja-wook, Lee-Chun woong, Jeon Min-su

Infielders: Kim Sang-su, Lee Sung-gyu, Kim Jae-hyun

Pitcher: Tyler Wilson

Catcher: Park Jae-wook

LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction: LGT vs SAL Dream11 top picks

Captain: Tyler Wilson

Vice-captain: Park Jae-wook

LGT vs SAL Dream11 match prediction

Samsung Lions start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LGT vs SAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

