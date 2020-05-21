LGT Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
LG Twins will play Samsung Lions in the Korean Baseball League (KBO) this week. The match will be played on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Here is the LGT vs SAL Dream11 prediction, LGT vs SAL Dream11 team, LGT vs SAL Dream11 top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: Daegu Samsung Lions Park
Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020
Time: 3:00 pm IST
LG Twins are currently placed second on the Korean Baseball League points table, courtesy of eight victories this season. They have, however, lost five games as well. Samsung Lions occupy the eight spot on the points table with five victories and nine defeats to their credit. The two sides played on Wednesday as well, with Samsung Lions defeating LG Twins 3-1.
Moon Gwang-eun, Bae Jae-jun, Jeon Min-su, Baek Cheong-hun, Song Eun-beom, Yeo Geon-wook, Oh Seok-ju, Tyler Wilson, Ryu Won-suk, Lee Min-ho, Lee Sang-gyu, Lee Sang-young, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Jung-yong, Lim Chan-gyu, Jung Yong-un, Jung Woo-young, Jung Chan-heon, Jin Hae-soo, Cha Woo-chan, Choi Dong-hwan, Choi Sung-hoon, Casey Kelly, Han Seon-tae, Baek Nam-won, Chun Won-seok, Kang Min, Kim Tae-hyung, Lee Joon-hyung, Nam Ho, Park Chan-ho, Sung Jae-hyun, Yu Yeong-chan, Ha Yeong-jin, Im Joon-hyung, Jo Yong-geun, Kim Jae-seong, Kim Sung-jin, Lee Sung-woo, Park Jae-wook, Yoo Kang-nam, Lee-Chun woong
Park Seung-gyu, Park Hae-min, Park Chan-do, Lee Sung-gon, Koo Ja-wook, Kim Dong-yeop, Kim Heon-gon, Choi Seon-ho, Kim Sung-pyo, Yang Woo-hyun, Tyler Saladino, Park Gye-beom, Lee Hak-ju, Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Won-seok, Kim Ji-chan, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Sang-su, Choi Young-jin, Yoon Sung-hwan, Woo Kyu-min, Won Tae-in, Noh Sung-ho, Ben Lively, Lee Seung-hyun, Kwon Oh-jun, Kim Shi-hyun, Kim Dae-woo, Jang Ji-hoon, Jang Pil-joon, Im Hyun-joon, Hong Jung-woo
Outfielders: Park Hae-min, Koo Ja-wook, Lee-Chun woong, Jeon Min-su
Infielders: Kim Sang-su, Lee Sung-gyu, Kim Jae-hyun
Pitcher: Tyler Wilson
Catcher: Park Jae-wook
Captain: Tyler Wilson
Vice-captain: Park Jae-wook
Samsung Lions start off as the favourites in this game.
