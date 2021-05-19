LIM Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Star League 2021 Game Preview

Limoges Handball 87 (LIM) and Montpellier Handball (MON) will collide in the upcoming game of the ongoing French Star League or LNH Division 1 on Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Sports Palace of Beaublanc in Limoges, France. Here is our LIM vs MON Dream11 prediction and LIM vs MON Dream11 team.

LIM vs MON Dream11 prediction: LIM vs MON Dream11 team and preview

Montpellier Handball are currently at the second spot of the French Star League standings with 43 points. Lucas Pellas and team have played 25 games so far in the tournament, winning 20 and losing 2 (3 draws). Limoges Handball 87, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with 25 points and a win-loss record of 11-10 (3 draws).

Montpellier Handball are fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Limoges Handball 87. MON fans have huge expectations from Kevin Bonnefoi, Kyllian Villeminot and Lucas Pellas, while LIM would want Yassine Idrissi, Micke Brasseleur and Dragan Gajic to shine.

LIM vs MON live: LIM vs MON Dream11 team and schedule

France date and time: Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 PM

India date and time: Wednesday, May 19 at 10:00 PM

Venue: Sports Palace of Beaublanc, Limoges, France

LIM vs MON probable playing 7

LIM vs MON team: Limoges Handball 87 probable playing 7

Yassine Idrissi, Micke Brasseleur, Martin Lindell, Romuald Kolle, Dragan Gajic, Igor Zabic, Julian Emonet

LIM vs MON team: Montpellier Handball probable playing 7

Kevin Bonnefoi, Valentin Porte, Kyllian Villeminot, Melvyn Richardson, Lucas Pellas, Hugo Descat, Yanis Lenne

LIM vs MON top picks

Limoges Handball 87: Yassine Idrissi, Micke Brasseleur, Dragan Gajic

Montpellier Handball: Kevin Bonnefoi, Kyllian Villeminot, Lucas Pellas

LIM vs MON Dream11 prediction: LIM vs MON Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kevin Bonnefoi

Defenders: Micke Brasseleur, Kyllian Villeminot, Melvyn Richardson

Forwards: Dragan Gajic, Lucas Pellas, Julian Emonet

LIM vs MON match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our LIM vs MON Dream11 prediction is that Montpellier Handball will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LIM vs MON Dream11 prediction and LIM vs MON Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIM vs MON Dream11 team and LIM vs MON match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva