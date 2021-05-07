LIM Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction: Limoges Handball Vs Paris Saint-Germain Top Fantasy Picks

Limoges Handball (LIM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will collide in the upcoming game of the ongoing French Star League on Friday, May 07 at 8:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Gymnase Henri Normand in Limoges, France. Here is our LIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction, top picks and LIM vs PSG Dream11 team.

French Star League table: LIM vs PSG game preview

Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading the French Star League standings with 44 points. Nedim Remili and team have played 23 games so far in the tournament, winning 22 and losing only one. Limoges Handball, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with 23 points and a win-loss record of 10-9 (3 draws).

Despite the difference in win-loss record, Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get tough competition from Limoges Handball. PSG will have high expectations from Yann Genty, Nedim Remili and Kamil Syprzak, while LIM will depend on Denis Serdarevic, Romain Ternel and Maximilien Tike to come out on top and move to the next stage of the tournament.

Squads to make LIM vs PSG Dream11 team

Limoges Handball: Yassine Idrissi, Igor Mandić, Juan Andreu, Jérémy Suty, Antoine Leger, Julian Emonet, Denis Serdarevic, Romain Ternel, Dragan Gajic, Martin Lindell, Igor Žabič, Ingars Dude, Maximilien Tike, Romuald Kolle, Yoav Lumbroso, Natan Jerome Paquiom, Micke Brasseleur

Paris Saint-Germain: Mikkel Hansen, Nikola Karabatic, Luka Karabatić, Vincent Gérard, Kamil Syprzak, Nedim Remili, Dainis Kristopans, Elohim Prandi, Lucas Steins, Ferrán Solé, Henrik Toft Hansen, Dylan Nahi, Mathieu Grebille, Benoît Kounkoud, Adama Keita, Leo Villain, Viran Morros, Yann Genty, Louis Despreaux

LIM vs PSG Top Picks

Limoges Handball: Denis Serdarevic, Maximilien Tike

Paris Saint-Germain: Yann Genty, Kamil Syprzak

LIM vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Yann Genty

Defenders: Nedim Remili, Mikkel Hansen, Romain Ternel

Forwards: Maximilien Tike (C), Antoine Leger, Kamil Syprzak (VC)

LIM vs PSG Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will come out on top in this contest.

_𝙅𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝘿𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 @LidlStarligue I J25

🆚 @psghand

⌚️ 20h00



📺 Match à suivre sur beIN SPORTS 3️⃣ à partir de 19h45

📻 Direct @FlashFM_Limoges ➡️ https://t.co/97NqcLqwVe



__𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗦 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/3S6yg72A3d — Limoges Handball (@LimogesHandball) May 7, 2021

Note: The above LIM vs PSG playing 11, LIM vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIM vs PSG live and LIM vs PSG game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Limoges Handball, Paris Saint-Germain/ Twitter