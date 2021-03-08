Lionel Messi, Gabriel Jesus And Serena Williams Headline New Gatorade Advert; Fans React

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was joined by Man City forward Gabriel Jesus and tennis icon Serena Williams in the new advertisement for sports drink Gatorade. The trio joined forces to inspire the next generation to forge their own paths to greatness. The 30-second video clip includes some of Messi and Jesus' greatest Champions League moments along with Williams practising her first serves late at night in an empty stadium.

ALSO READ: Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set To Make Stunning Sweden Return Ahead Of Euro 2020: Reports

Messi, Jesus and Williams star in new ad for Gatorade sports drink

On Sunday, PepsiCo made it clear that it was ready to set up the sports tie-ups for its Gatorade brand in new global market activation. The 'Greatest Never Settle' campaign was announced over the weekend as part of the group's deal with the UEFA Champions League. In order to market their Gatorade sports drink, the group created an ad featuring Lionel Messi, Gabriel Jesus and Serena Williams.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Elections: Players Signed By Joan Laporta During His Previous Stint

The 'Greatest Never Settle' campaign will now also see a second advert focused on Messi that will premiere in the coming weeks showcasing the “Greatest Never Settle” mindset. Additionally, Gatorade will launch a digital content series called “Fueling Greatness” that provides a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective to educate competitive athletes on the brand’s critical role in motivating the world’s top athletes.

The Gatorade ad documents a series of Messi and Jesus' iconic moments on the world's biggest stages, showing their unquenchable thirst for greatness, with a selection of the duo's most memorable UEFA Champions League goals along with Williams' legendary serve.

ALSO READ: Rangers Fans Arrested In Glasgow City Centre, Nicola Sturgeon Brands Them ‘Disgraceful’

In a statement, Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi said, "This Gatorade campaign demonstrates the importance of pushing yourself to be better and believing you can go further, even when you have been successful. It takes hard work, on and off the pitch, to try and get to a place where you can perform on the world's biggest stages, and I hope this campaign inspires both fans and young athletes to never settle as they journey on their own paths to greatness."

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland Breaches Historic Landmark Faster Than Messi, Ronaldo And Mbappe

Sports drink Gatorade is the leader in athletic performance and contains fluids, carbohydrates, and electrolytes to help athletes perform at their optimum. Fans on social media were also quick to react to the video as they spotted Messi and Jesus in the ad. Some believed that it might be an indication that the Barcelona star will join Man City in the summer.

Messi has the potential to be greater by moving to City — Jann-Fiete Arp (@ArpJann) March 8, 2021

Maybe I’ll forgive u @gabrieljesus9 if u convince Messi to come to citeh 👀 — ♨️ (@1DinhoFc) March 8, 2021

Image Credits - Gatorade, Man City Instagram