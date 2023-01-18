List Of Sensational Charges Levelled By Vinesh, Bajrang And Sakshi Against WFI President

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has publically called out the Wrestling Federation Of India and even went on to demand the boycott of its president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. In a tweet stating to boycott WFI president, Punia said, "The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down."

Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh phogat, Sakshi Malik and other Indian wrestlers conducted a press conference from Jantar mantar and levied various charges against WFI.

Here's the list of alligations raised by India's top wrestlers amid protest against WFI chief

-"No one takes responsibility for injuries. They talk of banning wrestlers for nationals. The WFI president called me khota sikka (useless). I wanted to commit suicide," Vinesh Phogat said.

-Brij Bushan Saharan Singh was sexually harassing the female wrestlers," Vinesh said.

-"Coaches are harassing women, and some coaches who are favourite of the federation misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed so many girls," Vinesh said.

-"Rajiv Tomar (WFI assistant president) did not know anything about women's wrestling. Coaches mentally break us daily. We can't even drink water without their permission".

- "Brij Bushan Saharan Singh interferes in our personal lives, wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff", Vinesh Phogat added

-Bajrang Punia adds that the wrestlers are tired of protesting against the WFI president and now they will continue to protest against the WFI president is removed.

-"WFI president indulges in sexual molestation with female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling," said Vinesh.

-Vinesh Phogat adds that despite the torture she was subjected to by the WFI, she and the rest of the wrestlers have always received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

-Bajrang Punia has claimed that the wrestlers have received no support from the sponsors. He adds that whoever has spoken against the WFI president has been tortured.

- “The President abuses us,” said Bajrang at the press-conference after a protest at Jantar Mantar, earlier in the day, “Whatever player here has never got support from TATA sports. Private sponsors can only come from federation. Young players come and ask us where to go. Any player who asks is banned.“

-“(Vinod) Tomar is on a govt post, he has property of 20-30 crore. How has he got this property. He has eaten the money of players. TATA sponsorship never went to players. No one got any money that was due to us.”

-“Players can’t go to a tournament they are banned. Those in federation don’t know wrestling. If you cut weight every month how will you compete,” she said, “I have played nationals after the Olympics. They don’t put our name in the camp. After a lot of fight, our name came in the camp. Does Neeraj Chopra, PV sindhu give fitness test?”, said Bajrang Punia.