Little Gymnast Imitates Olympic Champ Alexandra Raisman's Routine, Wins Netizens' Hearts

Last week's performances by the players have contributed to a spike in the Olympic craze all around the world. Despite the fact that some of the players did not win medals, they were widely praised. It has been the Olympic committee's responsibility to make sure that the people are inspired by these players who work tirelessly for four years to make their country proud. At her home, the little girl is trying to match the agility of American gymnast Aly Raisman, according to the Committee. She tries to imitate the six-time Olympian, doing somersaults and stretching her body on her bed with the help of her dad.

“It's the Olympics. Who's inspired from home?” the committee asked in the caption. Take a look at the video here:

The 1.45-second video is worth watching. Raisman appears to have so captivated the girl, Raquel, that she wears a matching leotard. In order to match the precision and agility of the three-time Olympic gold medalist, who she watched perform on television, she makes every effort.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman inspired a new generation of gymnasts to follow their dreams in London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016). She announced that she would be retiring from the sport at the end of the current season.

Netizens' Reaction

There were many positive comments about the video on social media, including praise for the girl and her father. “Okay she is way too cute but that dad is really out there making her dreams come true,” said a user.

Okay she is way too cute but that dad is really out there making her dreams come true. ❤️ — ThatRedheadGirl (@ThatRedheadGir1) June 26, 2019

Another user, James Maria MacDonald expressed, “This is what our athlete's legacy is. Inspiring the youngsters out there. And, what a fabulous dad. Gold medal to him”. A third user, Sean Manning stated that he likes the Games “because it gives the beauty to inspire others to strive for greatness from within themselves”. “For a moment I was like, what's the dad standing there for, and then I realized. Amazing father he is,” wrote Edidiong Abasi in a comment.

Even has the matching leotard! I have to meet this girl ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/InxtwRVZia — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) June 26, 2019

More than 8,000 people have shared the video on Facebook, despite it being old. "I have to meet this girl," Raisman said when she first saw it on the Internet. Over 1.1 million people have seen the original video on Twitter.