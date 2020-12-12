Liverpool's Win, Djokovic's Feat & 'King' LeBron's 4th Title: Top Sporting Moments In 2020

In a world now that is gripped by minute-by-minute fast-paced developments, 2020 has been the year that slowed down everything and even paused quite a few things. The globe of sports which is often brimmed with excitement, adventure & gushing adrenaline had momentarily become pale, mundane & like the straight line on an ECG. Despite the year that 2020 has been, sports never ceased to surprise. The year began with Australia's thumping victory in the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup, Djokovic claiming yet another silverware and Mumbai's 5th IPL victory. Now, as we the toe the line of hope towards restoring normalcy and yet another year of action-packed sports, here's a look back at the top 10 sporting moments of 2020:

1. Liverpool wins the EPL after 30 years

After a tight-race for the trophy in 2019, Liverpool had eventually lost to Manchester City and were hurt enough to avenge their defeat in 2020. Starting strong, the Reds under Jurgen Klopp went on to thrash every opponent on their way to clinch the English Premier League (EPL) silverware after 30 long years, with their last Premier League championship coming in 1989-90. On June 25, after a midway hiatus due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Liverpool finally lifted the EPL trophy as Anfield burst into celebrations on the end of the drought. Throughout out the season, Liverpool set several records, however, failed to thrash Arsenal's unbeaten streak. The Reds registered the most consecutive home wins, biggest point lead, and also finished with 99 points in their bag - with Manchester City being the only team to have scored more points in the PL (100) two years back.

2. Mumbai wins the IPL 2020

Being moved out of India for only the third time since the tournament's inception in 2008, 8 fierce teams locked horns in the IPL 2020 across three stadiums in the UAE. However, it was the defending champions Mumbai that thrashed all other opponents only to be placed above all. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated finale debutants- Delhi by 5 wickets on November 10, to win their fifth IPL title. By virtue of the victory, Mumbai became the only franchise to have won the IPL trophy five times and went on to become the most successful franchise in IPL history. England's Jofra Archer was adjourned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

3. LA Lakers win the NBA, clinch 17th title

The NBA 2019-20 season was yet another sport marred by the Coronavirus pandemic. After being suspended for nearly four months, the NBA returned to life at the Disney World complex. The 7-game NBA finals for the 2019-20 season saw Miami Heat lock horns with the Los Angeles Lakers with the latter winning the series by 4-2 and notching up their 17th championship victory. The finals, which was decided with the Game 6, Lakers defeated Heat by 106-93 to lift their first NBA title win in the last 10 years. Lakers' victory also meant that LeBron James earnt his fourth championship with a third team and etched his name onto the books of NBA history. Carrying the team on his shoulders to victory, James was also awarded the MVP title of 2020.

4. Australia win Women's T20 World Cup

The year also witnessed cricket giants Australia register another feat as their women's team brought home the T20 World Cup in March this year. The Australian Women's team defeated India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 85 runs to secure their fifth T20 World Cup title. In a major boost to women's cricket, the finale between India and Australia witnessed a record attendance of 86,174 breaking the estimated 80,000 who witnessed the 1997 Cricket World Cup final at Eden Gardens. Australia's Alyssa Healy was named the player of the finale and also the player of the tournament.

This day, last week.



A historic #T20WorldCup final ðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/3go4R3Jcsg — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 15, 2020

5. Djokovic makes history, claims 8th Australian Open

Novak Djokovic won Australian Open for a record-breaking eighth time in January. In August, he made history as he won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and became the only player to complete second Career Golden Masters. He finished 2020 as the oldest year-end No. 1 player. He achieved the feat for the sixth time, equalling Pete Sampras's record.

6. Mike Tyson dons the gloves after 15 years

At 54, veteran professional boxer Mike Tyson returned to the ring 15 years after announcing his retirement. In November this year, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' donned his gloves once again to fight former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match. The fight which went full 8 rounds eventually ended in a draw. On June 11, 2005, Tyson had quit before the start of the seventh round against journeyman Kevin McBride.

7. Kansas City Chiefs’ win the Super Bowl

Putting an end to their 50-year drought, the Kansas City Chief's registered a historic win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl in Miami on February 2 this year. Chiefs, who last appeared in a Super Bowl in 1970, made a comeback from a 10 point deficit in the third quarter to beat the 49ers 31-20. Kansas City Chiefs won their second trophy out of three NFL championship appearances and also went on to become the first team to win three postseason games after trailing by 10 points or more.

8. Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's record

Driving his Mercedes to accomplishments, Lewis Hamilton claimed his 92nd Formula One victory in August to race past maestro Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins which the German set back in 2006. It was the world championship leader and six-time champion's fifth win in Spain and his fourth in consecutive years, extending his record run of finishes in the points to 39. After his record victory, Hamilton said that he "owed it all" to his Mercedes team, adding, "I could only ever have dreamed of being where I am today. "I didn't have a magic ball when I chose to come to this team and partner with these great people, but here I am," he had said.

9. Romain Grosjean survives deadly crash in Bahrain

Formula One racer Romain Grosjean escaped the hallows of death in November this year at the Bahrain Grand Prix after he survived a deadly crash. The French driver was trapped in a burning car when it sliced in half after penetrating a metal crash barrier and then exploded into a fireball. Grosjean was inside the cockpit of the Haas car for nearly 30 seconds before scrambling out. Fortunately, he suffered only minor burns to the back of his hands and a sprained left ankle and was soon discharged from a military hospital in Bahrain.

We are so thankful that Romain Grosjean was able to walk away from this. We did not need a reminder of the bravery and brilliance of our drivers, marshals, and medical teams, nor of the advances in safety in our sport, but we truly got one today#BahrainGP ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡­ #F1 pic.twitter.com/z8OeTU5Nem — Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020

10. In Memoriam: Maradona, Kobe Bryant & Dean Jones bid us adieu

The gloomy year that 2020 has been, it just became even more tragic as some honoured and veteran sportspersons passed away leaving behind a glorious legacy. Argentina's Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on November 25. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old and breathed his last at his home in Buenos Aires just days after turning 60.

Hasta siempre, Diego.



Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡· (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

One of the most successful NBA players, Kobe Bryant also passed away this year as he died in a helicopter crash in California which also involved his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Bryant was only 41. The 5-time NBA champions and 2-time NBA finals MVP is till date the all-time leading scorer in the Lakers franchise. Apart from Bryant and Maradona, former Australian cricket Dean Jones also passed away on September 24 due to a cardiac arrest. The former cricketer-turned-commentator was 59 and a part of the Star Sports commentary team for the IPL.

Image Credits: AP