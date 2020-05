LOG Vs HAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Lotte Giants will take on Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball League on May 15, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the LOG vs HAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LOG vs HAE Dream11 prediction, the LOG vs HAE Dream11 top picks and LOG vs HAE Dream11 team.

LOG vs HAE Dream11 team

LOG vs HAE Dream11 top picks

Choo Jae-hyun (Captain) Dixon Machado (Vice-captain) An Chi-hong Jang Jin-hyuk Lee Dong-hoon Song Kwang-min

LOG vs HAE Dream11 team

LOG vs HAE Dream11 team: Lotte Giants

Son Ah-seop, Min Byung-hun, Jung Hoon, Kang Lo-han, Heo Il, Choo Jae-Hyun, Jeon Jun-woo, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, An Chi-hong, Shin Bon-gi, Han Dong-hee, Kim Dong-han, Kim Min-soo Jr, Shin Yong-su, Dan Straily, Seo Jun-won, Kim Geon-guk, Choi Young-hwan, Oh Hyun-taek, Song Seung-jun, Jin Myung-ho, Park Jin-Hyung, Jung Tae-Seung, Noh Kyung-eun, Park Se-woong, Kim Dae-woo Sr, Kim Won-Joong, Ko Hyo-jun, Park Shi-young, Koo Seung-min, Kim Yoo-young, Lee In-bok, Kim Joon-tae, Jung Bo-Geun, Ji Sung-Joon, Na Jong-deok

LOG vs HAE Dream11 team: Hanwha Eagles

Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo-ram, Kim Kyung-Tae, Park Sang-eon, Lee Hae-chang, Choi Jae-hoon

LOG vs HAE Dream11 team: Predicted XI

Lotte Giants

Jung Hoon, Heo Il, Choo Jae-hyun, Lee Dae-ho, Kim Min-soo Jr, Dixon Machado, An Chi-hong, Dan Straily, Jung Bo-geun

Hanwha Eagles

Jung Jin-ho, Jang Jin-hyuk, Lee Dong-hoon, Song Kwang-min, Noh Si-hwan, Oh Sun-jin, Ha Ju-suk, Kim Ee-whan, Choi Jae-hoon

LOG vs HAE Dream11 prediction

Our LOG vs HAE Dream11 prediction is that Hanwha Eagles will win this game.

Note: The LOG vs HAE Dream11 prediction, LOG vs HAE Dream11 top picks and LOG vs HAE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LOG vs HAE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.