LOG Vs KIA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Lotte Giants will play KIA Tigers in the Korean Baseball League this week. The match will be played on Thursday, June 4 at the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field. Here is the LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction, LOG vs KIA Dream11 team news, LOG vs KIA Dream11 top picks, LOG vs KIA Dream11 preview, LOG vs KIA Dream11 schedule and other details of the match.

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 schedule

Venue: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Time: 3 pm IST

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 preview

Lotte Giants are placed eighth on the Korean Baseball League points table. They have won 11 games this season, while also suffering defeats on 14 occasions. Kia Tigers, on the other hand, are placed fifth on the points table with 14 victories and 12 defeats this season. Kia Tigers defeated Lotte Giants in the previous two games, with scorelines reading 7-2 and 11-2 respectively.

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 team news (full squads)

Lotte Giants squad: Oh Hyun-taek, Park Shi-young, Park Jin-hyung, Park Se-woong, Seo Jun-won, Song Seung-jun, Dan Straily, Jung Bo-geun, Choi Young-hwan, An Chi-hong, Han Dong-hee, Jeon Jun-woo, Kim Dong-han, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, Shin Bon-gi, Choo Jae-hyun, Heo Il, Jung Hoon, Kang Lo-han.

KIA Tigers squad: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Yoo Jae-shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, On Seon-woo, Lee Chang jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Chan Ho, Jang Yeong-seok, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Na Joo-hwan, Hwang Yon-ho, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun-jong, Lee Min-woo, Aaron Brooks, Hong Gun-hee, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung chan, Im Ki-jun, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young chang, Kim ki-hoon, Kim Hyun-joon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Haa Joon-young, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan, Lee Jeong-hoon.

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Choo Jae-hyun, Kang Lo-han

Infielders: Yoo Min-sang, Dixon Machado, Lee Dae-ho

Pitcher: Drew Gagnon

Catcher: Baek Yong-hwan

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 top picks

Captain: Preston Tucker

Vice-captain: Drew Gagnon

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction

KIA Tigers are the favourites in this game.

Note: The LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LOG vs KIA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

