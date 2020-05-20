LOG Vs KIA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Lotte Giants will play KIA Tigers in the Korean Baseball League (KBO). The match will be played on May 20, 2020. Here is the LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction, LOG vs KIA Dream11 top picks, LOG vs KIA Dream11 team and other details of the match.

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm IST

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 preview

The two sides faced off on Tuesday as well. Lotte Giants defeated KIA Tigers 9-2. Lotte Giants are placed fourth on the Korean Baseball League points table. They have won seven games this season, with five defeats in total. KIA Tigers, on the other hand, are placed sixth on the points table, bagging six victories, while also facing losses on seven occasions.

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 team

LOG vs KIA Dream11 team: Lotte Giants squad

Oh Hyun-taek, Park Shi-young, Park Jin-Hyung, Park Se-woong, Seo Jun-won, Song Seung-jun, Dan Straily, Jung Bo-geun, Choi Young-hwan, An Chi-hong, Han Dong-hee, Jeon Jun-woo, Kim Dong-han, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, Shin Bon-gi, Choo Jae-hyun, Heo Il, Jung Hoon, Son Ah-Seop, Min-Byung-hun, Kim Jun-tae.

LOG vs KIA Dream11 team: KIA Tigers squad

Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Yoo Jae-shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, On Seon-woo, Lee Chang jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Chan Ho, Jang Yeong-seok, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Na Joo-hwan, Hwang Yon-ho, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun-jong, Lee Min-woo, Aaron Brooks, Hong Gun-hee, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung chan, Im Ki-jun, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young chang, Kim ki-hoon, Kim Hyun-joon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Haa Joon-young, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan, Lee Jeong-hoon.

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Son Ah-Seop, Min-Byung-hun

Infielders: Yoo Min-sang, Lee Dae-ho, Yang Hyun-jong

Pitcher: Drew Gagnon

Catcher: Kim Jun-tae

LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction: LOG vs KIA Dream11 top picks

Captain: Preston Tucker

Vice-captain: Drew Gagnon

LOG vs KIA Dream11 match prediction

Lotte Giants start off as the favourites in the game as per our LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction

Note: The LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction, LOG vs KIA Dream11 team and LOG vs KIA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.