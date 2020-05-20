LOG Vs KIA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Lotte Giants will play KIA Tigers in the Korean Baseball League (KBO). The match will be played on May 20, 2020. Here is the LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction, LOG vs KIA Dream11 top picks, LOG vs KIA Dream11 team and other details of the match.
오늘 경기 선발 라인업입니다. pic.twitter.com/wiiHYApqDz— KIA타이거즈 (@Kiatigers) May 16, 2020
Venue: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Time: 3:00 pm IST
The two sides faced off on Tuesday as well. Lotte Giants defeated KIA Tigers 9-2. Lotte Giants are placed fourth on the Korean Baseball League points table. They have won seven games this season, with five defeats in total. KIA Tigers, on the other hand, are placed sixth on the points table, bagging six victories, while also facing losses on seven occasions.
Oh Hyun-taek, Park Shi-young, Park Jin-Hyung, Park Se-woong, Seo Jun-won, Song Seung-jun, Dan Straily, Jung Bo-geun, Choi Young-hwan, An Chi-hong, Han Dong-hee, Jeon Jun-woo, Kim Dong-han, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, Shin Bon-gi, Choo Jae-hyun, Heo Il, Jung Hoon, Son Ah-Seop, Min-Byung-hun, Kim Jun-tae.
Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Yoo Jae-shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, On Seon-woo, Lee Chang jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Chan Ho, Jang Yeong-seok, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Na Joo-hwan, Hwang Yon-ho, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun-jong, Lee Min-woo, Aaron Brooks, Hong Gun-hee, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung chan, Im Ki-jun, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young chang, Kim ki-hoon, Kim Hyun-joon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Haa Joon-young, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan, Lee Jeong-hoon.
Outfielders: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Son Ah-Seop, Min-Byung-hun
Infielders: Yoo Min-sang, Lee Dae-ho, Yang Hyun-jong
Pitcher: Drew Gagnon
Catcher: Kim Jun-tae
Captain: Preston Tucker
Vice-captain: Drew Gagnon
Lotte Giants start off as the favourites in the game as per our LOG vs KIA Dream11 prediction