Logan Paul Ready To Fight Jake Paul, Says It Would Be “one Of The Biggest PPVs In History”

YouTuber Logan Paul recently claimed that if he faces his brother Jake Paul in a boxing match, then it will be the biggest and highest-grossing PPV event of all time. The 26-year-old was earlier set to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a special exhibition bout in February, but the bout was postponed due to business reasons. However, Logan Paul is still preparing for the clash and assured that the fight will happen in the near future.

Logan Paul made his pro debut a few years ago, losing to YouTube rival KSI in 2019. Despite that, Paul earned a chance to fight the biggest money-maker of this era after months of taunts and back-and-froths. Logan’s bother, on the other hand, has been successful so far, winning both of his pro-bouts against YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, respectively. Jake Paul, who recently announced that he has a boxing documentary about himself in the works, is currently training to fight former UFC fighter Ben Askren on April 17, 2021. It is expected that a Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor fight happens soon as well.

Logan Paul boxing: Logan on fighting brother Jake

A couple of months ago, Logan Paul said that a fight with Jake is ‘Inevitable’ and would happen in the near future. And recently, while talking to Access, the 26-year-old added that both he and his brother had a short rivalry on YouTube, which generated around 300 million views. So, while taking that into consideration, Logan believes that the bout between the brothers could break major PPV records.

Logan Paul boxing: Jake on Logan’s boxing

During a chat with TMZ in December, Jake Paul was asked about fighting Logan in a mega-bout. To which, the 24-year-old YouTuber responded by turning up his trash-talking antics and calling his brother a "fake fighter". Jake added that Logan might have earned a chance to fight Floyd Mayweather, but will ultimately get “f**ked” in the ring. "My brother is a fake fighter, I'm the real fighter. He's 0-1-1, I'm 3-0. I wish him the best of luck. I just like -- don't get in there with a guy who's never even been knocked out. He's been knocked down once and it was by accident."

Logan Paul and Jake Paul net worth

The Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be $17 million as per Wealthy Gorilla. On the other hand, the Logan Paul net worth stands to be at $19 million according to the same website.

