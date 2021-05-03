Logan Paul Says He Has A '10/10' Chance Of Knocking Out Floyd Mayweather On June 6

YouTuber Logan Paul recently claimed that he has a '10/10' chance of knocking out boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming special exhibition bout. The two were earlier set to collide in February, but the bout was postponed due to business reasons. Now, it has been revealed that the clash will take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Arena in Miami. Paul has fought only twice before with fellow YouTuber KSI, failing to win on both occasions.

Paul on fighting Mayweather

And even though the older Paul brother is widely expected to suffer a defeat against Mayweather, who is undefeated at 50-0 and regarded as one of the greatest fighters of his time, Logan is confident that he can defy the odds. During a recent episode of his IMPULSIVE podcast, Paul was asked to rate his chance from 1-10 on knocking out Mayweather, to which the 26-year-old replied “Ten”. Paul claimed that he has proved people wrong before and would do it once again on June 6.

“The preparation and the training and just the momentum I have in my life in this perfect crossroads of timing and I don't know, I just feel like the universe is on my side,” he added.

Logan Paul next fight: Paul’s boxing resume

Paul’s first bout against KSI took place in 2018 at the AO Arena in Manchester, which ended in a draw. The two then collided in a pro-boxing bout in November 2019, with the American getting defeated via split-decision in Los Angeles. Despite Paul’s underwhelming record. Mayweather's promotional team claim that Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather will be a 'historic crossover event' and will break major PPV records.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather: Money’s last fight

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather’s last in-ring appearance came in 2018, where he defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in just two minutes. The Paul fight will be the third time Floyd has been involved in a crossover event in recent years. In August 2017, Money May defeated UFC megastar Conor McGregor in a pro-bout, that became the second biggest bout in boxing history.

Logan Paul net worth and Floyd Mayweather net worth

According to celebritynetworth, the Logan Paul net worth is estimated to be around $19 million in 2020. The same year, the Floyd Mayweather net worth was pegged at a whopping $450 million.

