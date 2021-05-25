Logan Paul Tries To Do A Muhammad Ali Impression While Training For Floyd Mayweather Bout

In order to give himself an edge against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming special exhibition bout, YouTuber Logan Paul has taken inspiration from one of the greatest of all time - Muhammad Ali. The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul date has been scheduled for June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Pretty Boy is a huge betting favourite going into the bout because of his perfect 50-0 pro-record and his recent dominating performances.

Logan Paul record

In comparison, the YouTuber boasts an underwhelming pro-record of 0-1. In his first bout, Logan fought the UK’s KSI that ended in a split draw. However, in the rematch which was Paul’s first-ever pro bout, the influencer lost via split decision, with two judges scoring the bout 57–54 and 56–55 in favour of KSI, and a third scoring it 56–55 in favour of Paul. With the odds heavily stacked against him, Paul has been working hard in the gym for the July 6th bout and is trying to learn from some of the best fighters to ever don the boxing gloves.

Muhammad Ali record

Arguably the greatest to ever do it was Muhammad Ali. The former heavyweight champion is known for transcending the sport and was involved in some of the most iconic fights in the sport’s history before retiring with a record of 56-5. Ali was known for his godly speed, with his signature moves being the rope-a-dope, where he was able to dodge a series of punches with lightning speed, taunting his opponents in the process.

Logan Paul Instagram: Paul impersonates Muhammad Ali

Recently, Logan Paul posted a video on his Instagram page where the YouTuber can be seen impersonating Muhammad Ali’s rope-a-dope move. While the 26-year-old showed good speed and avoided getting hit, many were still unimpressed, asking the influencer to “stop”. "Difference is Ali didn't do it vs some dosser," wrote a fan. “WWE is more realistic than this video,” added another. “Walmart version of Muhammad Ali,” commented the third, accompanied by some laughing face emojis.

Logan Paul attempting a Muhammad Ali rope-a-dope impression today…



He captioned the clip: "Two weeks until I beat Floyd Mayweather."



[📽️ @LoganPaul] pic.twitter.com/GBeUmsFsay — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 23, 2021

Logan Paul may have the size and reach advantage over Floyd Mayweather, but defeating a fighter as technical as Mayweather would be near impossible. ‘Money’ also has experience in fighting in exhibition matches, having defeated UFC megastar Conor McGregor in 2017. He then went on to beat 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2019, adding to his legend.

