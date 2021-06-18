Logan Paul Was Better Against Floyd Mayweather Than Conor McGregor According To This Stat

Back in 2017, Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in their clash in Las Vegas. The fight is remembered to date and was recently recalled by Logan Paul's brother Jake. As per Jake, it was his brother Logan Paul who performed better vs Mayweather during their recent clash – which plenty of viewers and fans had perceived as overrated.

Was Logan Paul's performance vs Floyd Mayweather better than Conor McGregor's?

In the previous McGregor and Mayweather clash. the latter won in ten rounds – taking home his 50th professional win. Later, Mayweather retired. However, the boxing legend was never completely away – recently fighting Logan and Tenshin Nasukawa in exhibition bouts.

Patiently waiting for Joe rogan x Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/lYf0AbqOg8 — K🧚🏻 (@Kylie__bb) June 17, 2021

The bout against Logan was not what anyone had expected, many even ashamed to call it boxing. Mayweather – a legend in boxing – was unsurprisingly criticised for not landing a knockout blow against the taller 26-year-old YouTuber. Mayweather had tired out Paul by the end – who looked like he would give up before the final round. However, the bout remained lacklustre for most as no conclusive decision was made.

Now, Jake Paul's support for his brother is unwavering. Recently, the 24-year-old YouTuber claimed that his brother was the one who did better against Mayweather than Conor McGregor had.

Irrespective of fans viewed the bout, Mayweather did land fewer hits on Paul than he did with McGregor. However, that was a younger and more athletic version of Mayweather. Jake Paul also put the punching stats to the side, referring to his famous clash against Nate Robinson.

Jake has had more success with boxing than Logan and currently sits with a 3-0 boxing record. "I saw a lot of people posting the stats. Like the side-by-side, punching stats, no, no, no, pause. It made you look like you didn't do as good as people thought, right?".

Jake explained that during his fight against Nate Robinson, there were comparison stats posted. He added that Robinson did not hit him even once and Robinson was the one who won in the end.

Mayweather vs McGregor 2

The future might hold just another bout between Mayweather and McGregor. This week, Mayweather's company CEO Leonard stated that Mayweather. “(McGregor’s) been talking a lot,” Ellerbe said during Showtime’s live stream of the Mayweather vs. Logan Paul media day. “Listen: Conor, if (you’re) listening, you can get that, too".

When is Logan Paul next fight?

As of now, there are few updates about an upcoming Logan Paul fight. Paul himself has spoken about another bout, wanting to take on another boxing legend. Paul also spoke about Mike Tyson and how might be able to face him. “I’m like, ‘bro, I literally just went through all of this, you can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Bro, he’s old, old,'" he said, speaking of how he responded to his manager being against the bout.

(Image credits: Logan Paul, Conor McGregor Instagram)