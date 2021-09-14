Long Jumper M Sreeshankar’s Coach S Murali Sacked By Athletics Federation Of India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has sacked S Murali, long jumper M Sreeshankar’s coach, after the athlete’s lacklustre show in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. This decision was taken at a two-day executive council meeting in Jaipur.

Back in March during the Federation Cup, the 22-year-old Sreeshankar toppled the qualification mark of 8.26m and thereby made the national record his own. However, the youngster flattered to deceive in the fitness trials before the mega event due to which the AFI thought about withdrawing his name from the event.

However, the AFI gave him a green signal after Murali, who also happens to be Sreeshankar’s father, gave a written assurance that the long jumper would touch his qualification numbers in Tokyo. But the young gun couldn’t live up to the expectations.

“We are not happy with his coaching programme, first action is already being taken as we have changed his coach," the AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, was quoted as saying.

On August 31, in the Tokyo Olympics, Sreeshankar was placed in Group B, but he failed to make the cut for the final after not being able to finish in the top 12. With scores of 7.69m, 7.51m and 7.43m, the Palakkad-born long jumper finished at the 13th spot.

It's learnt that the AFI introducing a "final" tournament before the Olympics, World Championships and other big events, was due to the controversy that played out between Sreeshankar and the federation.

“The qualification period for the Olympics and world championships is a very long one. So, there will now be a final trial, it will actually be a championship and that will be a final one for selecting the teams," Lalit K Bhanot, the AFI’s planning committee chairman, stated.

He also stated that the AFI will prepare a full-strength team for the Asian Games, but the qualification process might be different for World Championships and Commonwealth Games. “Those who qualify will be sent to the world championship, but we will send a full-strength team to Asian Games. As far as CWG is concerned, it will depend on the events we are expected to do well and where we don’t stand a chance," he added.

