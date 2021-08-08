'Long Wait For Indian Athletics': PT Usha Calls Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra 'inspiration'

Neeraj Chopra entered his name in the history books of the Olympics on Saturday, 7 August 2021, as he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj's brilliant javelin throw of 87.58m ended the nation's 100-year long wait of winning a medal in athletics at an Olympics event. As a result, he also became only the second athlete to win the gold medal in an individual sport for India after shooter Abhinav Bindra won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. On Republic World's exclusive show, former Olympian PT Usha spoke of Neeraj's success and explained what it means to the country.

PT Usha delighted as Neeraj Chopra ends India's wait for Athletics medal

PT Usha is extremely proud of Neeraj Chopra, who achieved her dream of winning a medal in Athletics. Speaking on Republic World's show, PT Usha said, "It is a great achievement for Neeraj Chopra. It was a long wait for our Indian athletics. We are all proud of Neeraj Chopra because winning in athletics is not easy. It is an individual game and a lot of competition."

PT Usha also appreciated Neeraj's work ethic and discipline that helped him achieve the success he did at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Usha added, "I wanted to watch javelin throw after watching his (Neeraj's) javelin throw in world championships. And he is so dedicated and so focussed, and a very disciplined boy. He also has talent. That is why he is winning the medals."

PT Usha believes Neeraj Chopra will help inspire Indian athletes

PT Usha is confident that Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics will inspire young Indian athletes and bring a change to the mindsets of Indians by focussing on multiple sports instead of being a one-sport nation. Usha said, "If students see his (Neeraj's) performance, then naturally they will get inspired. They are seeing the gold medal. I think a lot of change will be there for our players and athletes. He is a role model because he has done it." It just was not PT Usha who was moved by Neeraj's gold medal win, but the entire nation. Fans watching the Olympics event from their homes had goosebumps when they heard India's national anthem being played.