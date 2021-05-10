Longest Tenured MLB players Ft. Molina, Zimmerman, Wainwright, Braun And More

Remaining a one-team player has grown increasingly difficult in this modern era of free agency, arbitration and industry movement toward younger talent. However, year after year, some MLB icons have remained with their original teams. Here's a look at the 10 active players who have the longest tenure with one MLB franchise.

Top 10 longest tenured MLB players

Yadier Molina - St Louis Cardinals: The 38-year-old catcher made his debut for the Cardinals on June 3, 2004. He has spent 18 seasons with the franchise, helping them to two World Series championships. Molina is also a nine-time All-Star and a nine-time Golden Glove Award winner. Ryan Zimmerman - Washinton Nationals: The 36-year-old made his debut for the Nationals on September 1, 2005, after being the franchise's first pick earlier that year. He won the World Series championship in 2019 and is a two-time All-Star. Adam Wainwright - St Louis Cardinals: Wainwright debuted for St. Louis just one year after Molina, and within 13 months he had thrown one of the franchise’s most famous pitches. The 39-year-old has one World Series championship and is a two-time Golden Glove winner as well. Ryan Braun - Milwaukee Brewers: Braun is currently a free agent for the first time since the Brewers drafted him over 15 years ago in 2005. The 37-year-old was tipped to make a return to the Brewers in 2021 but it wasn't to be for the six-time All Star. Although Braun has not announced his retirement, reports suggest that he might consider drawing curtains on his illustrious career next year. Joey Votto - Cincinnati Reds: The 37-year-old made his debut for the franchise on September 4, 2007. He is a six-time All-Star and won the NL MVP in 2010. Clayton Kershaw - Los Angeles Dodgers: Kershaw made his debut in the MLB on May 25, 2008. The 33-year-old helped his franchise to the World Series championship in 2020. He is an eight-time All-Star and won the NL MVP in 2014. Brett Gardner - New York Yankees: Gardner made his MLB debut on June 30, 2008. He won the World Series in 2009 and the Golden Glove award in 2016. Buster Posey - San Francisco Giants: Posey made his MLB debut on September 11, 2009. The Giants' longtime star has won three World Series championships and is a six-time All-Star. Stephen Strasburg - Washinton Nationals: Strasburg made his Nationals debut on June 8, 2010. The 32-year-old pitcher helped his team to the World Series championship in 2019 and is a three-time All-Star. Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Dodgers: The two-time NL Reliever of the Year won his first World Series ring in 2020. He made his MLB debut on July 24, 2010, but is slated to become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Longest tenured MLB players at one team even before debut

Yankees longest-tenured MLB player - Kyle Higashioka joined the Yankees on June 5, 2008, but made his MLB debut for the franchise in 2017. He is currently in his 14th season with the Yankees.

Red Sox longest-tenured MLB player - Christian Vázquez was also picked up by the Red Sox in 2008 but made his MLB debut in 2014. The 30-year-old helped the Red Sox to their World Series championship in 2018.

Dodgers longest-tenured MLB player - Kenley Jansen was picked up by the Dodgers on November 17, 2004. He made his MLB debut two years later and is now in his 18th season with the organization.

