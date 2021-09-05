Paralympian Lora Webster had a reason to celebrate, as she bagged her fifth medal win in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. However, that's not the only celebration awaiting her as the sitting volleyball para-athlete. She is also expecting her fourth child and halfway through the journey as she helped the United States of America win the gold medal.

The USA beat China to clinch gold in the final of sitting volleyball event at the ongoing Paralympics on Sunday. The scoreline read 3-1.

The USA won the first set 25-12 and the second set 25-20. However, China bounced back and took the third set 25-22. USA then wrapped up the game by winning the fourth set 25-19.

Webster, who lost her lower left leg to bone cancer at age 11, was in the line-up for the final and won 6 points for her team. The official handle of the USA Olympics team shared a beautiful photo of Lora Webster as she won the gold. She seemed to have got emotional as she held the baby in her womb.

Sitting volleyball player Lora Webster won gold while she was pregnant with her fourth child.



Webster won her fifth medal. She had won her first medal, a bronze, in Athens in 2004, and then won silver medals in London in 2012 and Beijing in 2008. She finally won her first gold at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics in 2016.

The win helped USA reach 36 gold medals and 104 medals in the Paralympics.

Lora Webster played the Paralympics with a baby in her stomach at another Olympics before, as well as another tournament during pregnancy. She stated In an interview with AP, that there was nothing dangerous about it when it was a healthy pregnancy. However, she stated that it did feel 'bizarre' to come so far to complete.

She stated that half of the times she didn't remember that she was pregnant when she's playing unless she got an occasional kick in her stomach when she's on the court.

She shared that the only thing she had to be cautious about was when diving. She stated that she had to ensure that she didn't dive straight on her stomach.

