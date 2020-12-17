Lorenzo Taliaferro Death: Former Baltimore Ravens Running Back Tragically Dies At 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro – who played with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons – has passed away on Wednesday. Taliaferro was only 28, and was announced dead by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. While details about his passing are yet to be revealed, fans and colleagues poured in with condolences, devastated at the loss of such a young life – who would have turned 29 next week.

Also read | NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason

What is the Lorenzo Taliaferro cause of death?

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has reportedly passed away. People have nothing but glowing things to say about him



Gone way too soon. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/DD89VkRlM7 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 17, 2020

As per the police, Taliaferro passed away on Decemebr 16, after Deputies has been dispatched to the "100 Block of Windsor Lane for a call of someone needing medical attention". Their statement explains that medics had arrived, transferring him to a local hospital, where he lost his life.

"We cannot release any medical information," they wrote, offering condolences to his family and friends. Later, they added that since he has played for the Ravens, people have been reaching out to them for additional information.

York County Va Sheriff confirms that former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died tonight. They would not provide a cause of death, but a family member says it was a heart attack. Taliaferro was 28 years old and played for the Ravens from 2014-17. pic.twitter.com/YvAOIqdRlT — Bruce Cunningham (@Bruce45Sports) December 17, 2020

As of now, no official statement by the police or Taliaferro's family has been made about his death. However, WBFF-TV's Bruce Cunningham revealed that a family member has revealed that he suffered from a heart attack. Yet, no news has been confirmed yet.

Also read | NFL Saturday Commercial leaves fans in splits, find out who the girl featured in it is

People mourn Lorenzo Taliaferro death on social media

My heart is broken💔 pic.twitter.com/2rI1gj02Ao — Dr. Alexis C Swanson (@achswan) December 17, 2020

RIP Zo.



For anyone who didn't know what kind of a man Lorenzo Taliaferro was, this was an email I sent the @Ravens back in 2014 about a great deed he performed for a group of stranded @CCUChanticleers parents just looking to get to their kids.@CoastalFootball @coastalfans pic.twitter.com/3chzKfEeP3 — Brandon Taylor Charpied (@btcharpied) December 17, 2020

Rest easy Lorenzo Taliaferro 🙏🏾 way too soon 😞 — Todd Washington (@twashington757) December 17, 2020

Also read | Ekom Udofia shot dead by Police following bizarre behaviour, bodycam reveals; WATCH

Lorenzo Taliaferro stats: Coastal Carolina football and NFL

In 2014, Taliaferro was picked fourth by the Ravens from Coastal Carolina. He played three seasons for the Ravens, appearing in 19 games. During his rookie year as a running back, he rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns. In 2014, he was the 138th overall pick. During his senior year, he rushed for 1,729 yards with 27 touchdowns. He has even played for the Canadian Football League, teaming up with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018).

Lorenzo Taliaferro Ravens

Also read | Jalen Hurts gets first start vs. Saints, NFL's No. 1 defense

(Image credits: Baltimore Ravens Twitter)