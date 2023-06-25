Los Angeles Angels Have A 13-run Inning And Set Franchise Records For Runs And Hits In 25-1 Rout Of Colorado Rockies

Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and Mickey Moniak capped it win a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ record-setting 25-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

The Angels set franchise marks for runs and hits (28) in a game and tied team records for runs and homers with their huge third inning.

David Fletcher hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fourth as the Angels scored 21 runs on 17 hits in the third and fourth innings combined, sending 27 batters to the plate. Fletcher had three hits and five RBIs in his first game since being recalled from Salt Lake City.

Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each had five hits and four RBIs for the Angels, who ended a three-game skid in a big way.

Drury had three hits and four RBIs and Trout had three hits and an RBI. Both were replaced in the fifth with the game well in hand. Every Angels starter had one hit, RBI and run scored.

Surprisingly absent from the outburst on offense was major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani, who had an RBI single in seven at-bats.

Griffin Canning (6-2) gave up four hits in six scoreless innings while striking out seven with a walk. He has won his last four decisions.

Trout, Drury and Thaiss homered on consecutive pitches in the third off Chase Anderson (0-2).

It was the second time Anderson has given up homers on three straight pitches. It happened while he was with Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020, when the Yankees’ Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit went deep against him.

Ohtani’s RBI single knocked out Anderson with two outs in the third inning. Drury followed with a two-run single off Matt Carasiti before Renfroe hit a three-run triple and newly acquired Eduardo Escobar singled in a run before Moniak’s homer.

The 13-run inning third set a Rockies record for runs given up in an inning.

Brenton Doyle homered for Colorado in the eighth.

INFIELD REMAKE

Escobar started at third base after being acquired in a trade with the New York Mets on Friday night. Meanwhile, Renfroe made his second career start (and fourth appearance) at first base and Fletcher started at shortstop after being recalled Saturday.

The Angels also optioned 1B Jared Walsh and IF Michael Stefanic to Salt Lake City. Walsh was hitting .119 with one homer in 28 games since joining the team May 20.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (left wrist contusion) played catch for the first time Saturday, but has yet to take batting practice. There’s no timetable for his return. ... LHP Matt Moore (right oblique strain) threw a 15-pitch simulated game and will be evaluated Sunday.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (left heel bruise) took batting practice and did running and fielding drills. “As much as I’d love to give you a timeline, I just can’t,” manager Bud Black said. … 1B C.J. Cron (back spasms) had a single and sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch in three plate appearances as a DH in an Arizona Complex League game Saturday. The Rockies have not decided if a rehab assignment will be necessary.

