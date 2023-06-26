Los Angeles Dodgers Place Chris Taylor On The Injured List And Expect Max Muncy Back

The Los Angeles Dodgers put outfielder Chris Taylor on the injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, with a bone bruise in his right knee.

Taylor is batting .206 (34 for 165) with 11 home runs seven and 26 runs batted in 59 games.

“That’s not completely healed, and you can just see him compensating,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game against the Houston Astros on Sunday night. “And he’s as tough as anyone, so it just doesn’t look right.”

Third baseman Max Muncy is set to return from an injured left hamstring on Tuesday to begin a three-game series at Colorado.

Muncy, who has not played since June 11, is tied with Mookie Betts for the team lead with 18 home runs. His 45 RBIs are tied with Betts for third.