The Los Angeles Dodgers are all set to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on October 20 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Braves currently lead the best of seven series 2-0 and would expect to further increase their lead by winning Game 3. At the same time, as Dodgers travel to their home with the trail, on the back of nine straight wins against Braves at the Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers would look to clinch their first NLCS victory in Game 3. Meanwhile, in Game 3, pitcher Charlie Morton is expected to start for the Braves while Walker Buehler will take the mound for the Dodgers. The Dodgers have won 58 games and lost 23 games at their home turf in 2021, as Will Smith leads the team with a mark of 0.704, which includes five extra-base hits and four RBIs. On the other hand, the Braves have won 46 matches and lost 35 while traveling in the 2021 season. They are led by Austin Riley with a mark of 0.682, with three extra-base hits and four RBIs.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Live Stream in India?

Indian Baseball fans wondering how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves, MLB NLCS Game 3 can watch the live streaming of the match on the official website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, FanCode. FanCode’s premium subscription comes at a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499. Unfortunately, the match won’t be telecasted live in India. The match will start at 2:38 AM as per the Indian Standard Time from the Dodger Stadium.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Live Stream in the US?

Baseball fans in the US can watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves, MLB NLCS match live by tuning into the live broadcast of Game 3 on FOX and FS1 networks which will be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream along with other live TV services. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of Game 3 on fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Youtube TV, which come with a one-week free trial. The streaming platforms are available on Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves Live Stream in the UK?

Baseball fans from the UK can enjoy the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves match live on the live broadcast by BT Sport. BT Sport will broadcast all ALCS matches to its subscriber on its ESPN subchannel. In order to watch the match, interested fans need to buy a premium subscription to BT Sports, which is available at a monthly fee of £25.

(Image: AP)