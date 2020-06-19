Los Angeles Rams Training Facility, Locker Room Gets Major Overhaul Ahead Of 2020 Season

NFL franchise Los Angeles Rams will see a major overhaul ahead of the 2020 season. The Rams, along with their city-rivals LA Chargers, will be moving to the SoFi Stadium for the 2020 season. The Rams will still keep using their headquarters in Thousand Oaks at Cal Lutheran. However, in order to match their traditional training facility with the new state-of-the-art Los Angeles Rams stadium (SoFi Stadium), the Rams decided to overhaul their training facility with an all-new design and paint job.

Los Angeles Rams training facility gets a major overhaul

While the construction for the Los Angeles Rams training facility is yet to be completed, the franchise recently released a short video on social media where they provided a sneak peek into their newly constructed facility as well as the revamped locker rooms.

Out with the old, in with the new.



The practice facility locker room got an upgrade 😍 pic.twitter.com/x27DDjZ5d2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 16, 2020

For most fans of the Rams, several still images from the video are already floating on the internet which highlights interiors of their training facility in their headquarters. From the new Rams logo to new lighting and revamped flooring, the facility received a major upgrade ahead of the upcoming season. The locker room also had a complete makeover.

Gone are the days of traditional old-school lockers for the players. The revamped lockers showcase new nameplates, a drop-down seat that reveals spots for jerseys and other player items and the helmets of every player encased in glass kept above their respective lockers. The LA skyline is also present on the nameplates. Here are some of the Los Angeles Rams leaked pictures and stills from the video:

Rams new locker room 🔥🔥 thank you @awrightdesigns for sending this to me. pic.twitter.com/LW4AZkrMSF — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) June 15, 2020

Some stills from the Rams’ practice facility spruce via @RamsNFL - pic.twitter.com/9isPhAnqAE — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 16, 2020

The completion of the Los Angeles training facility will be important since the entire team will be training at Thousand Oaks, as opposed to UC Irvine, where they train every summer. According to the latest NFL guidelines, teams are only permitted to use their headquarters for team training.

Los Angeles Rams stadium: Construction of the SoFi Stadium

The Rams, who relocated back to LA at the start of the 2016 season, played at the LA Memorial Coliseum until last season. The Rams and the Chargers will share the SoFi Stadium in the upcoming season. Located in Inglewood, California, the Los Angeles Rams stadium has a capacity of 70,240. The Rams will play their inaugural game of the upcoming season at home on September 13 (September 14 IST) when they host the Dallas Cowboys.

