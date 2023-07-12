Los Angeles takes on Las Vegas, looks to end 5-game slide

Los Angeles aims to break its five-game slide when the Sparks take on Las Vegas.

The Sparks are 6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Aces are 10-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference giving up just 78.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 93-65 on May 28. A’ja Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Wilson is averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Aces: Riquna Williams: out (back).