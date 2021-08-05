Lovlina Borgohain Adamant On Olympic Gold; Tells Arnab Goswami It's her Aim For Paris 2024

After winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. During her conversation with Republic TV, the Indian boxer said that her main aim is to win gold in all the upcoming tournaments, whether they be the Olympics, World Championships and other games.

Lovlina Borgohain said, "My main aim is winning the gold medal in Olympics. Apart from that, there are a lot of other games such as Asian Games, World Championship, Common Wealth Games and several others, in which I have to perform well."

Lovlina Borgohain to Republic TV: 'My main target is gold medal'

While stating that she wants to make herself so strong that there is no weak point in her game, the Indian boxer emphasised that in the next Olympics, she will definitely win the gold medal for the country. When asked about her experience at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina said that she wouldn't say that her entire experience has been too great because she was planning for a gold medal.

Lovlina Borgohain said, "It will be my full effort to make sure that there are no weak points in my game in future. I will become so fit and strong that nobody will be able to beat me."

Informing that since the beginning, she was preparing for the gold medal, the boxer said that despite the fact that she had secured a medal for India, she is not "satisfied" with her game at the Olympics. Replying to a question that she was entering the ring with a smile, Lovlina said, "In the recent years, I had taken so much pressure. Therefore, while I was entering the ring, I thought to myself that if I will take tension and pressure now then when will I be able to play."

The Indian boxer further said that there were so many people across India and she is really looking forward to meeting all of them. Talking about her personal struggle, Lovlina said that she in the past faced many struggles. "I was criticised for being a girl," she added.

The Indian boxing champion said, "In my village, earlier, people used to say that my parents must have sinned in their previous birth and that is why a girl was born to them. However, both my parents were happy with us and they kept motivating us by saying that girls are capable of so many things."

Lovlina Borgohain at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday scripted history as she won a bronze medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina won the bronze after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Despite her loss, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). The Assam-born boxer is the third Indian athlete to win a medal at this year's Olympics after Mirabai Chanu (Silver, weightlifting) and PV Sindhu (Bronze, badminton).

Lovlina lost the first round 5-0 as all the five judges in the panel raised their hands in Surmeneli's favour. Lovlina started off well in the second round but the Turkish boxer soon bounced back with a response to her powerful punches. Lovlina got five 9s, while her opponent managed to score five 10s to win the second round as well. In the third round, Surmeneli looked more aggressive but Lovlina fought until the bell rang. Surmeneli was crowned winner of the bout and was given a pass for the gold medal match, while Lovlina had to settle for bronze.

(Image: Republicworld.com, AP)