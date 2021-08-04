Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Women's Boxing Match LIVE?

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is just one step closer to making history as she prepares to take on Busenaz Sürmeneli from Tunisia in her semifinal bout on Wednesday, August 4. The Indian boxer is already assured of a bronze medal, however, she will here eyes set on going all the way to the final and challenge for the Gold medal. Here are the details regarding Lovina Borgohain vs Surmeneli fight, how to watch Lovina Borgohain boxing match live stream and Lovlina Borgohain live streaming details.

TV Channels to watch Lovlina's boxing match live & how to watch Lovlina Borgohain boxing match live stream



For boxing fans in India the Lovlina Borgohain vs Surmeneli semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. The Lovina Borgohain live streaming will be available on Sony Liv app and will begin at 11:00 AM IST.

𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 🤩



With an aim to change the colour of her assured medal @LovlinaBorgohai will take on 🇹🇷's Busenaz S in the semi-final of 69 kg at @Tokyo2020 tomorrow 💪🏻



Send in your wishes ⬇️#RingKeBaazigar#Boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/n3TbgprLwD — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 3, 2021

Lovlina Borgohain vs Surmeneli preview

Lovlina is looking to make history by becoming the first boxer to reach the final of the boxing event in Olympics. No other boxer from India has ever reached the final of any Olympics. Indian boxing Olympic medallists Vijender Singh and Mary Kom exited the Games in the semi-finals in 2008 and 2012. Regardless of the result of this contest, Borgohain with her bronze medal effort will be the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom.

Her victory over Taiwan's Chen Nien-Chin, a former world champion, in the quarter-final ensured India of another medal in the women's welterweight boxing category semi-final. However the boxer from Assam will not settle anything less than gold and for that, she will have to overcome her next opponent who is the reigning world champion and current world number one. Busenaz Surmeneli is also competing in her first Olympics and has so far blanked European champion Karolina Koszewska (Poland) in the opening round and defeated Ukraine’s Anna Lysenko 5:0 in the quarter-final.

Image: PTI