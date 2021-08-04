Lovlina Borgohain Lauded By Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat After Winning Bronze In Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign for the Indian boxing contingent ended Lovlina Borgohain suffering a crushing defeat in the semi-final at the hands of Busenaz Surmeneli here on Wednesday. Borgohain lost the bout 0-5 with the reigning world champion (Busenaz Surmeneli) outpunching Borgohain to put up a thoroughly dominating performance.

Lovlina Borgohain bronze: Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat congratulate the boxer for her effort

While most of the Indian boxers failed to reach the medal round at Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain bronze was the only saving face for the boxing contingent. Former Olympic Bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt not only praised the Indian boxer for her effort but also predicted that India would surpass the total tally of medals which they won at the London Olympics.

He said, "I saw her bout she had already confirmed bronze it was just the matter of whether she will win gold or silver for the country. Lovlina fought well and becoming the second women after Mary Kom to win a medal in boxing is a huge achievement. So far we have three medals and all of them have been won by women but I am confident of the contingent doing better than London Olympics and crossing the tally of 6 medals which the country had won in 2012."

Babita Phogat who was part of the wrestling contingent at the Rio Olympics also showered praise on the Indian boxer for her effort she said, "I congratulate Lovlina and her family for the success. The way she performed was incredible and how much ever you appreciate her effort it will be less."

She further said, "Whatever medal comes at Tokyo Olympics at least we are moving up on the medal table and today has been a great day for the contingent with Neeraj Chopra reaching the final of the javelin throw event and wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia both reaching semi-finals in wrestling and hopefully Indian Women's hockey team wins their match as well."

Recap of Lovlina Borgohain semi-final bout

Lovlina's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots. The Assam boxer also coped a one-point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions. The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.