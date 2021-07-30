Lovlina Borgohain Reveals Boxing Inspiration; 'copies Muhammad Ali's Footwork Technique'

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Friday ensured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after she defeated former world champion, Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), to enter the semifinals. The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine's Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

Now, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Lovlina opened up about her inspiration and also revealed which athlete she follows from the world boxing to enhance her game.

Lovlina Borgohain on Muhammad Ali & her inspiration

Coming live on Facebook, Lovlina Borgohain revealed that she has been watching boxing legend Muhammad Ali's videos to improve her techniques and footwork. The Assam-based boxer also called veteran boxer Mary Kom her inspiration and said that she is eyeing for the gold.

"This was a golden opportunity for me to take my revenge of losses against her before and I'm happy I bagged that. I don't want to stop at the Bronze medal, I want to go for the Gold. I used to fear a lot earlier, I worked on my self-confidence throughout my journey to become fearless. Mary Kom has been a big inspiration for me right from the start of my Boxing career. I've seen Muhammad Ali's videos & I try to copy his footwork technique and long punches. I know that whole India is praying for me so I tried not to take the pressure and fought as fearlessly as I could," said Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain- Kickboxer-turned-Boxer

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze medallist and the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Games, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past.

She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game, and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphantly.

The youngster, who was laid low by COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent-up emotions finally getting the better of her.

She had caught the infection while visiting her ailing mother Mamoni Borgohain, who underwent a kidney transplant last year. Her father Tiken is a small-time businessman and her elder sister is also a kickboxer.

Borgohain started out as a kickboxer herself before Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach Padum Boro, while scouting for talent in Assam's Golaghat district, noticed her. He introduced her to boxing and she took to it like fish to water, winning a bronze medal in her debut world championship in 2018, following it up with another bronze the next year.

Raised in Golaghat's Baro Mukhia village, Borgohain eventually moved to Guwahati to realise her boxing dreams.

India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.

(Image Credits: @BFI_Official/Twitter/Muhammad Ali-Instagram)