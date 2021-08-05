Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal as an outcome of her loss in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. Although Lovlina lost the match, she became only the third Indian athlete at Tokyo Olympics to win a medal for India. Lovlina has won India a second bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games after shuttler PV Sindhu. Earlier Mirabai Chanu won silver in the 49kg weightlifting.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Lovlina shared her early life struggle, inspiration, her experience of the Tokyo Olympics, and her next aim in Boxing.

Lovlina Borogohain on the pressure in the semi-final at Tokyo Olympics

Although Lovlina was defeated in the semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, throughout the Olympics, she was seen to be supremely confident. The Indian boxer entered the ring with a smile and even after the defeat she gracefully accepted the result.

"In the recent years, I took a lot of pressure to prepare myself for the Olympics. So now I thought, I should not take any stress and play freely. If I take tension when will I play? Everyone in India, everyone in Assam was praying for me. That is why there was no room for fear, and I entered the ring stress-free," said Lovlina.

Lovlina Borgohain on her Tokyo Olympics journey

Earlier, Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance as she reached the semis.

Sharing her experience of the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-year-old boxer said, "The whole experience, so to say was not that great, because I was expecting a gold medal. Since the time I have heard of the Olympics and thought of a career in sports, I had always eyed the gold medal and I was very confident that I would win the gold medal. But I was really upset that I couldn't win a gold medal for India. Yes, I am happy that I won a medal, but I am not quite satisfied."

However, Lovlina expressed her next goal is to win gold for India at Paris 2024 Olympics. "For the next Olympics, I will become so perfect that no one will be able to beat me."

Lovlina Borgohain on the construction of a road near her house

As per ANI, construction work is underway on the road to boxer Lovlina Borgohain's residence in Golaghat district as she bagged a Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. A two-kilometer stretch of road to the boxer's residence is being constructed to welcome her back home after her glorious stint at the Olympics.

On this Lovlina said, "I got know that a road is being constructed. Everybody is very excited, all of them have been praying for me. I am not on social media, but my parents used to tell me that there is a lot of excitement in Assam. I thank everyone ."

'I was criticised for being a girl,' says Lovlina Borgohain

Talking about her struggles, Lovlina revealed that the people of her village looked down on her being a girl and spoke about how people use to tell her parents that the boxer's birth is a result of a sin from previous birth.

"I faced struggles from the very beginning only. Before getting into boxing, I was criticised for being a girl. People in my village used to say that my parents must have sinned in their previous birth, that is why a girl was born to them. But my parents were very happy with us, they kept telling us that we girls are capable of so many things. My mother has struggled a lot. After getting into boxing also I faced a lot of struggle," said Lovlina.

"First of all, staying away from home in itself was a big challenge. I used to never stay away from home, not even for a day, so for the first time when I went to the camp, I kept crying. We had to do everything on our own, there was no one to help. I was not really confident at that time, so I had to face everything on my own. For more than a year I couldn't go home. The other stress was performance in the competition. We had to train everday even if we didn't want to," added Lovlina.

Lovlina Borgohain on her transition from martial arts to boxing

Sharing her transition from martial arts to boxing, Lovlina revealed, "Before I learned martial arts, my father once got me some sweets wrapped in a paper which had a story of Muhammad Ali. I didn't know much about the story, my dad told me the story. It was then I got to know about boxing and got interested. But there was no facility in my area. There was no centre for training. But there was a centre in Guwahati."

Lovlina revealed that her teacher had earlier gone to see other children in Guwahati and then her other school teachers sent her to meet him and the other students there, and it was on that visit that the Olympics Bronze medalist got into boxing.

Lovlina on 'There is fear, but if you fear there is no medal' quote

During her Tokyo Olympics campaign, Lovlina used an Assamese phrase meaning ' 'There is fear, but if you fear there is no medal'. Explaining her Assamese phrase, Lovlina said, "Everybody fears. Because we have been working for years, there is a lot of stress. 'what will be the result? Whether we will win or lose? What will happen if we lose?' but at that point in time instead of thinking of this, I used to think, what is there to be afraid of? What has to happen will happen, so it is better to give my hundred percent instead. I should use all my strength in the field only. A lot of people in the country are praying for you, so what is there to be afraid of? Now I just have to play, even if I break my hands and legs, I will play."

Lovlina Borgohain's next stop

"My main aim was to win gold medals in all matches, I could not win gold. So my next target is a gold medal in Olympics. Apart from that, there are a lot of other games like Asian Games, commonwealth games, world championship. After this, we have the world championship. I want to perform well in the world championship. I want to make myself so strong, that there is no point of weakness. I will work on that now. And also next Olympic I will make sure that I win a gold medal," said Lovlina while speaking to Republic.

Who is Lovlina Borgohain's inspiration apart from Muhammad Ali?

Lovlina revealed that she analyses her opponents before any fights through videos. "I analyse a lot. Especially the ones I haven't had a match with, by seeing their videos we get to know their techniques. Accordingly, we plan and strategise how to play with them. Mostly my plans are successful, but today my plan wasn't successful. Video analysis is very beneficial. And about inspiration, Mary Kom is one of them, apart from her there is another woman boxer, Clarissa Shields, I admire her a lot. She has won two Olympic gold medals. Even I want to play professionally like her. "

(Image Credits: AP)