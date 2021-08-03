Lovlina Borgohain Vs Busenaz Sürmeneli Boxing Semi-Final: Head To Head Stats & Recent Form

All eyes will be on Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday as she locks horns with reigning world champion boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli in the women's welterweight boxing semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Sürmeneli boxing semi-final match is scheduled to commence live at 11:00 AM IST on August 4. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, here is a look at the recent form of the two boxers.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Sürmeneli head to head record

Since Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Sürmeneli have never faced each other in any event, there is no head to head record to go by.

Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Sürmeneli's recent form

India's Lovlina Borgohain is on the cusp of making history as she looks to become the first Indian boxer to reach an Olympics final in her very first Olympics. Lovlina beat Taiwan's Chen Nien-Chin, a former world champion, in the quarter-final to ensure India win another medal and book her place in the women's welterweight boxing category semi-final. Prior to reaching the semis, Lovlina has already beaten two top-ranked boxers. However, she will face her toughest test so far in the competition as she goes up against reigning world champion and current world number one Busenaz Surmeneli.

On the other hand, even though Surmeneli too is taking part in her first Olympics competition, she arrives at the Games with a great reputation. The Turkish boxer has not only won the world championship but she has also won five other medals, four of which have been gold. The current world number one won both her Round of 16 and quarter-final bouts by a scoreline of 5-0.

Gold medal for Turkey! 🥇🇹🇷



Busenaz Surmeneli wins the Welterweight category in Paris after another spectacular bout! 🥊#Boxing #RoadToTokyo2020 — Olympics (@Olympics) June 8, 2021

Lovlina Borgohain's father speaks on daughter's success

Lovlina Borgohain's father, Tiken Borgohain, spoke exclusively to Republic TV to express his delight at seeing his daughter reach the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tiken said, "In our village, we are so happy. People from every street are coming to our homes to congratulate us and Lovlina. About 8 years ago, she joined boxing in 2012. After joining boxing, she won a gold in national games. After that, be it international or national games, she has always won something. I believe, getting a medal (in Tokyo Olympics) makes us happier, She chose boxing when she was 14 years-old."