Lovlina Borgohain Vs Chen Nien-chin Live Streaming: How To Watch Boxing QF Matches Live?

Lovlina Borgohain will next face Chinese Taipei's (or Taiwan's) Chen Nien-chin in the women's boxing welterweight quarter-finals on Friday. The 23-year old would be hoping to progress to the semi-finals to ensure that India win their second medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Lovlina beat Germany's Nadine Apetz in the previous round 3-2 in what ended as a tense nail-biting encounter. Ahead of her semi-final clash, here are the details of how to watch Olympics Boxing events live in India?

Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin time in India

Date: 30 July 2021

Time: 8:48 AM IST

Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin preview

Lovlina Borgohain arrives into the quarter-finals on the back of a 3-2 victory over Germany's Nadine Aptez, an opponent who was 12 years her senior. Both boxers made their Olympics debut with the 35-year old also the first German woman to ever qualify for a boxing event at the Olympics. The two-time World and Asian championships bronze-medalist Lovlina will next face Chinese Taipei's, Nien-chin Chen. The Taiwanese boxer is seeded fourth and is also a former boxing world champion. If Lovlina were to pass this challenge, she would guarantee India at least a bronze medal at the event.

One punch away from the medal 🏅 you are the best all the best 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/MdCyhKfJJG — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 27, 2021

Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sends best wishes to Lovlina Borgohain

Following Lovlina Borgohain's Round of 16 win against Nadine Aptez, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the Indian boxer. Earlier, the Assam CM organized a cycle rally to support the athlete as she not only represents India but also the state of Assam. The Assam CM's latest Tweet can be read below:

How to watch Olympics Boxing Events live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Lovlina Borgohain's match live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics in India. The matches will broadcast live in multiple languages across various channels of the Sony network. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to watch the Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app. Additionally, fans can also track the live updates of Lovlina Borgohain's match on the official social media handles of the Tokyo Olympics.