As Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist and boxer Lovlinga Borgohain made a shocking allegation of mental harassment, Republic TV exclusively spoke to her father Tiken Borgohain. The boxer's father stated that the incident is very unfortunate. However, he refused to make any comments on the issue as he claimed he is not aware of the situation. He said that he will talk to the Boxing Federation of India and get detailed information.

"I am not aware of the situation and haven't received any information regarding this. If this has happened then it's very unfortunate. I will not make any comments for now. First of all, I will talk to the General Secretary of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and then I will pass the information to you," Lovlinga Borgohain told Republic TV.

Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist and boxer Lovlinga Borgohain has made a shocking allegation of mental harassment. The 24-year-old alleged that her coaching schedule has been disrupted because of the harassment her coaches are facing, as they are not being permitted to enter the premises where she is currently training.

Borgohain went to the extent of stating that despite several requests from her, she and her coaches are facing immense amount of mental harassment. As a result of this alleged harassment, Lovlina said that she is finding it difficult to understand how can she focus on her preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2022. She ended her post by stating that because of such 'politics', her world championship performance was also impacted.

