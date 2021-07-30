Lovlina Borgohain's Father Speaks To Republic, Shares Boxer's Journey To Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has secured another medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old entered the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category by defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien Chin Chen on Friday and guaranteeing a Bronze medal for India. Reacting to her successful feat, her father Tiken Borgohain spoke exclusively to Republic TV sharing inside details of her journey and how she had taken up boxing at the age of 14.

"In our village, we are so happy. People from every street are coming to our homes to congratulate us and Lovlina. About 8 years ago, she joined boxing in 2012. After joining boxing, she won a gold in national games. After that, be it international or national games, she has always won something. I believe, getting a medal (in Tokyo Olympics) makes us happier, She chose boxing when she was 14 years-old," he told Republic TV.

Talking about per pre-Olympic preparations, Tiken Borgohain revealed that Lovlina had contracted COVID-19 during the crucial days of practice in 2020. "She was selected for Olympics in 2020 but COVID-19 was rampant. After the Olympics were canceled, she came home for 5-6 months and her practice was hampered. But in Guwahati, she was sent all equipment at home to practice. She then went to Delhi where she was also tested positive for COVID-19. After her recovery, she continued to work in the training center in Delhi and then in Italy. This is how she practiced."

Lovlina Borgohain secures a medal for India

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nien Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout with a score of 4-1 to secure the Bronze medal for India at the event. While Borgohain started cautiously against her opponent she did manage to hit some punches and took a 3-2 lead in the opening round via split decision. In the second round, Borgohain started strongly and landed body shots on her opponent. While Chen looked to land punches and take points from her opponent, Lovlina kept her distance from her opponent and did not allow her to claim points. As the second round headed towards the end, Chen landed a couple of scoring punches but Lovlina took the second round with a unanimous decision. She will now take on top seed Busenaz Sürmeneli from Tunisia in her semifinal bout.