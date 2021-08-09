LPU Announces Cash Reward For Its Olympic Superstar Students Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia

Jalandhar-based college Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Monday, August 9, announced cash-rewards for its students who performed at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra will be awarded Rs 50 Lakhs and Rs 10 Lakh to be awarded to wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won bronze at the mega sporting event. As per Lovely Professional University's official page, 11 students of the college participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 including Men's Hockey Team captain Manpreet Singh and star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Apart from this, nearly 10% of the total Indian Olympic participants were LPU students.

LPU announces cash-prize reward for its medal-winning student

Apart from Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and bronze-medalist Bajrang Punia, LPU also announced that it will be giving Rs 10 Lakh each to the seven members of the men's hockey team including skipper Manpreet Singh. Indian Men's Hockey Team scripted history as they won their record 12th Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. India won the bronze medal in hockey at this year's Olympics, defeating Germany 5-4, breaking a 41-year drought at the major sporting event.

On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra broke India's 100 years long wait and became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the track and field event. Neeraj Chopra won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and also became the second Indian athlete to ever win a gold at the Olympics in the individual event.

According to an official statement from LPU, Neeraj Chopra is pursuing his Bachelors in Arts (B.A.) from the University and Bajrang Punia is pursuing his MA in Public Administration from LPU.

The official statement of the LPU reads, "Lovely Professional University (LPU) will gift Rs 50 lakhs to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who is pursuing his Bachelors in Arts (B.A.) from the university. Neeraj has made billions of Indians proud by winning Gold in the Javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The University will also reward wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rs 10 lakhs for winning the Bronze Medal in the men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling category. Bajrang, who is pursuing his MA in Public Administration from LPU, beat his rival DauletNiyazbekov of Kazakhstan to clinch an 8-0 victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020."

As per ANI, LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said, "We are extremely proud and fortunate to count them as our students and look forward to welcoming these brave hearts back at the campus."

LPU's students at Tokyo Olympics

As per LPU's official page, the 11 students who are representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are- Manpreet Singh (Hockey), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Bajrang Punia (Wrestler), Amoj Jacob (4*400 relay), Nishad Kumar (Para athletic high jump), Varun Kumar (Hockey), Mandeep Singh (Hockey), Rujinderpal Singh (Hockey), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Dilpreet Singh (Hockey), Shamsher Singh (Hockey).

Image: LPUUNIVERSITY-Twitter/AP