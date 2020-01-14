LSU Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron CUTS Himself To Motivate Team's Players Pre-game

The Louisiana State University (LSU Tigers) football team won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA football) Championship on Monday night. They beat Clemson Tigers 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to clinch their 4th national title. However, LSU coach Ed Orgeron apparently cut himself, trying to motivate his players before the game.
Ed Orgeron got a cut on his head after punching himself at practice to motivate his players
During an interview with ESPN before LSU Tigers' game against Clemson Tigers, Ed Orgeron appeared to have a scar on the top of his head. It was later reported that Ed Orgeron suffered the cut after punching himself in the face. It is believed the 58-year-old was trying to get the LSU Tigers pumped up before the championship game when he accidentally injured himself.
According to the broadcast, Ed Orgeron got that cut because he punched himself trying to hype up the players during practice.
Even though Ed Orgeron injured himself, he made sure his boys were well prepared for the big game, mentally and physically. Both sides started the game with the same intensity going 7-7 in the first quarter.
However, LSU Tigers dominated the game thereafter, winning 42-25. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow registered 5 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown and completed 463 passing yards in a dominating display by his side.
What a moment.
National Champs @LSUfootball
Ed Orgeron pregame speech before LSU-Clemson Championship game
....or he was actually trying to get his voice box to work.
Either. Jesus this dude's intense lol
football guy
"That cut on Ed Orgeron's head came from a punch he gave himself after practice to fire his team up"
--Fowler
That's Key & Peele-level humor
