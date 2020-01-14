The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LSU Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron CUTS Himself To Motivate Team's Players Pre-game

other sports

LSU Tigers clinched the NCAA football title after beating Clemson Tigers on Monday night. LSU coach Ed Orgeron cuts himself trying to motivate his players.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LSU Tigers

The Louisiana State University (LSU Tigers) football team won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA football) Championship on Monday night. They beat Clemson Tigers 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to clinch their 4th national title. However, LSU coach Ed Orgeron apparently cut himself, trying to motivate his players before the game. 

Also Read | Mays' Buzzer-beater Lifts LSU Tigers Over Mississippi State 60-59

LSU coach Ed Orgeron cuts himself to motivate players

During an interview with ESPN before LSU Tigers' game against Clemson Tigers, Ed Orgeron appeared to have a scar on the top of his head. It was later reported that Ed Orgeron suffered the cut after punching himself in the face. It is believed the 58-year-old was trying to get the LSU Tigers pumped up before the championship game when he accidentally injured himself.

Also Read | Watford, Manning Help LSU Tigers Grab 79-77 Thriller Over Arkansas

Watch: Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers highlights 

Even though Ed Orgeron injured himself, he made sure his boys were well prepared for the big game, mentally and physically. Both sides started the game with the same intensity going 7-7 in the first quarter. 

However, LSU Tigers dominated the game thereafter, winning 42-25. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow registered 5 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown and completed 463 passing yards in a dominating display by his side.

Also Read | College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State Reclaim Top Spot, LSU Tigers Move To 2nd

Social media reacts to LSU coach Ed Orgeron injuring himself

Also Read | Burrow Throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU Tigers Beats Mississippi 58-37

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT