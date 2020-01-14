LSU Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron CUTS Himself To Motivate Team's Players Pre-game

The Louisiana State University (LSU Tigers) football team won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA football) Championship on Monday night. They beat Clemson Tigers 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to clinch their 4th national title. However, LSU coach Ed Orgeron apparently cut himself, trying to motivate his players before the game.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron cuts himself to motivate players

During an interview with ESPN before LSU Tigers' game against Clemson Tigers, Ed Orgeron appeared to have a scar on the top of his head. It was later reported that Ed Orgeron suffered the cut after punching himself in the face. It is believed the 58-year-old was trying to get the LSU Tigers pumped up before the championship game when he accidentally injured himself.

Even though Ed Orgeron injured himself, he made sure his boys were well prepared for the big game, mentally and physically. Both sides started the game with the same intensity going 7-7 in the first quarter.

However, LSU Tigers dominated the game thereafter, winning 42-25. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow registered 5 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown and completed 463 passing yards in a dominating display by his side.

Social media reacts to LSU coach Ed Orgeron injuring himself

