LSU Vs Florida: How To Watch, Schedule, Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel And Details

The Lousiana State University (LSU) Tigers will take on the Flordia Gators in their NCAA football match on October 16 at 9:30 PM IST at the Tiger Stadium. The Flordia Gators are currently on a two-game losing streak and will be hoping to break it when they visit the LSU Tigers.

Here we take a look at the live stream details, and how to watch the LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators match, in the US, India, and Canada.

How to watch LSU vs Florida live stream in the US

NCAA football fans who want to watch the LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators can live stream the game on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or ESPN+. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET on October 16 at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The match can also be heard over the radio via WRUF (98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 85) and online radio via WRUF.com, SiriusXM.com, TuneIn.

How to watch LSU vs Florida on TV in the US

For American Football fans wanting to catch the action when the LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators, and they have a cable subscription then they can head to the ESPN network on their TVs. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET on October 16 at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

How to watch LSU vs Florida NCAA football in India

For American football fans in India, the sad news is that they will not be able to watch the LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators as there is no official broadcaster on TV or for live streaming the game. However, they can catch live updates on the teams' official social media handles and the NCAA football website. The good news for US expats living in India who already have a subscription to ESPN Player can catch the action there, however, you will have to email ESPN's support team so that they can give you the permissions required. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST at the Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators NCAA football in Canada

The American football fans in Canada can catch the action of LSU vs Florida on DAZN as they will show all of the Pac-12 Networks games this season. TSN will also show most of the games that air originally on ESPN in the US.

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators NCAA football in the rest of the world

For fans in the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa can head to the ESPN Player website to live stream the match. The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM BST at the Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

