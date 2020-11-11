Luana Pinheiro Earns UFC Contract By Mauling Stephanie Frausto At DWCS 35: Watch

Luana Pinheiro lived up to the hype as she delivered an authoritative performance in front of UFC president Dana White at Tuesday night’s Dana White's Contender Series 35 (DWCS Season 4: Week 9) event. The Brazilian picked up her sixth consecutive stoppage win at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas by landing some vicious combinations on Stephanie Frausto before referee Jason Herzog stepped in and called the bout. Courtesy of her impressive performance, Luana Pinheiro earned a UFC contract at the end of the event.

BIG SHOTS 💥 Luana Pinheiro doesn't need the ground game tonight!



[ #DWCS continues on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/pvYYQlcyLp — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2020

Luana Pinheiro, who is a teammate of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, is a top-notch judo fighter but didn’t use her judo game to take down Stephanie Frausto. While announcing the result, Dana White praised Luana Pinheiro’s knockout power but showed interest in seeking her judo skills in the future bouts. Prior to Tuesday night’s event, she defeated Helen Harper at Brave FC 2019 via a one-punch KO. With these recent wins, the Brazilian’s current MMA record stands at 8-1.

“I’ve been training a lot in boxing. You can expect a lot of this moving forward,” Pinheiro said through an interpreter.

Luana Pinheiro MMA record: Natan Levy and Nikolas Motta also earn contracts

Apart from Luana Pinheiro, Natan Levy and Nikolas Motta also earned UFC contracts at DWCS 35. While Nikolas Motta took a unanimous win (30-27) over Joseph Lowry, Natan Levy made Shaheen Santana go limp due to an arm-triangle choke, earning a technical submission win. Dana White was really impressed with Natan Levy’s performance, saying: “I look forward to seeing his stand up in the UFC.”

However, Mario Sousa and Danny Sabatello didn’t receive any contracts at DWCS 35 despite winning their respective fights. While talking about Sabatello, White claimed that the 29-year-old didn’t take any chances and played it safe. Sousa, on the other hand - who defeated Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz via unanimous decision - didn’t win his fight, according to Dana White. He claimed the judges made some mistakes while rating the Sousa fight which Ksiazkiewicz should have actually won.

Dana White's Contender Series 35 results: Main Card

Mario Sousa defeated Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Natan Levy defeated Shaheen Santana via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 0:55

Nikolas Motta defeated Joe Lowry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Luana Pinheiro defeated Stephanie Frausto via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:48

Danny Sabatello defeated Taylor Moore via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-26)

Image Source: Luana Pinheiro, UFC Instagram